TAPE 2023: The African Praise Experience shines the Spotlight on Gospel Music Greats in Lagos, Nigeria

Published

6 hours ago

 on

On June 9th, 2023, The House On The Rock hosted the highly anticipated concert, The African Praise Experience (TAPE) 2023. The event featured renowned ministers such as Nathaniel Bassey, Judikay, Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Eben, Kikelomo Mudiaga, LMGC, Eno Michael, Mr M & Revelation, and BJ Sax, who all led the attendees in heartfelt worship.

This year’s edition also welcomed some new faces, including Prinx Emmanuel, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Dare Justified, IB Quake, and Prospa Ochimana, with comedy from industry maestros like Damola, Franchez, Akpororo, and Senior Pastor Comedian from Cameroon; who were all an invaluable part of this amazing experience. It was a night of worship and a spiritual awakening for all attendees.

The Senior Pastor of all House On The Rock and host of the event, Paul Adefarasin, delivered a timely sermon admonishing believers not to build walls of protection that eventually become prisons. He urged Christians to break all spiritual, professional, financial, and personal barriers they may have built out of fear or doubt.

Tying it all together with an apt metaphor, he discussed the rapid advancement of technology and artificial intelligence and urged all attendees to develop the necessary skills to stay ahead.

Over 400,000 believers from around the world tuned in to watch the live stream of TAPE 2023 from over 50 countries, including the United Kingdom, Europe, Amsterdam, the United States of America, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and South Africa. It was a memorable night of music and divine impartation.

Catch the replay on Youtube:

Event updates are also available on the church’s social media platforms
Twitter: @HouseOnTheRock
Instagram: houseontherockchurch
Facebook: HouseOnTheRock


