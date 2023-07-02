Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan Wins 100m Hurdles at Stockholm Diamond League

Connect with us

Nigeria’s record breaking sprinter Tobi Amusan has won the women’s 100 metres hurdles at the Stockholm Diamond League, with an impressive time of 12.52s.

Tobi breezed past Sarah Lavin who finished second with a personal best time of 12.73s and Pia Skrzyszowska who clocked 12.78s in 3rd place.

On June 30, 2023, Tobi equaled her season’s best time as she clocked 12.47s and finished second behind Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles event at the Lausanne Diamond League.

Tobi finished behind Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who clocked 12.40s. Tia Jones came third with a time of 12.51s.

Photo Credit: Twitter – World Athletics

