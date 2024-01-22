Connect with us

Events News Promotions

BONA Expo Hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat at Monty Suites: Here’s How It Went

Events News Promotions Style

XII Lagos Celebrates Successful 4th Street Shakara Season Fashion Competition

Events Promotions

Uncovering the Magic of TECNO's Unforgettable Fan Fest Experience | Get the Scoop

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Nollywood Style Weddings

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Nollywood Style Weddings

See How Ini Dima-Okojie 'ATE!' Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Sensational Ceremony

Events Promotions

Kick Start your Fitness Journey today with the Amstel Malta Ultra's 15 day Wellness Challenge

Events Style Weddings

Daniel Etim Effiong's Double-Breasted 2-Toned Denim Outfit To Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Cocktail Soirée Deserves Your Attention

Events Promotions

24 Nights of Uninterrupted Fun: Vaniti Lagos Took Detty December to Another Level

Events News Promotions

Build-A-Thon: Federal Government to Initiate 4 Days of Immersive Learning for Students

Events

BONA Expo Hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat at Monty Suites: Here’s How It Went

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

BONA Expo hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat & New Year Party for Sustainable Beauty Brand Founders, Influencers, and friends of the Exposition.

The event, held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Monty Suites, Lekki Phase 1, was filled with fun, insightful conversations, and networking. It kicked off with a Welcome Speech by the Exposition Manager, Cynthia Odibeli, followed by Meditation & Intentional setting overseen by Bernadette David-Etim, Founder of The Uyai Co. Wellness. The event also featured a Keynote Address on “A-Beauty Brand: Will You Dare to Reach for the Global Market Share?” by Global Beauty Strategist Eryca Freemantle. Afterward, the lunch break began, along with Vision Board building.

The After Party, sponsored by Beefeater Pink & Monty Suites and powered by Beauty by AD & Ewami Essentials, kicked off immediately. In attendance were influencers and celebrities who enjoyed good music, lots of food, cocktails, and networking.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BONA EXPO (@bonaexpo)

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: From Referral to Key Player — The Power of Little Tasks

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Afrobeats is Fostering Better Emotional & Mental Well-Being

Farida Yahya: Started Your Freelancing Journey? Here Are Some Things to Keep in Mind

Dennis Isong: Wondering How You Can Build a Stable Property Portfolio in 2024? Read This!

What’s the Quickest Way to Build Wealth as a Professional?
css.php