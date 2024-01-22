BONA Expo Hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat at Monty Suites: Here’s How It Went

BONA Expo hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat & New Year Party for Sustainable Beauty Brand Founders, Influencers, and friends of the Exposition.

The event, held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Monty Suites, Lekki Phase 1, was filled with fun, insightful conversations, and networking. It kicked off with a Welcome Speech by the Exposition Manager, Cynthia Odibeli, followed by Meditation & Intentional setting overseen by Bernadette David-Etim, Founder of The Uyai Co. Wellness. The event also featured a Keynote Address on “A-Beauty Brand: Will You Dare to Reach for the Global Market Share?” by Global Beauty Strategist Eryca Freemantle. Afterward, the lunch break began, along with Vision Board building.

The After Party, sponsored by Beefeater Pink & Monty Suites and powered by Beauty by AD & Ewami Essentials, kicked off immediately. In attendance were influencers and celebrities who enjoyed good music, lots of food, cocktails, and networking.

