Connect with us

Events News Promotions Style

XII Lagos Celebrates Successful 4th Street Shakara Season Fashion Competition

Events News Promotions

BONA Expo Hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat at Monty Suites: Here’s How It Went

Events Promotions

Uncovering the Magic of TECNO's Unforgettable Fan Fest Experience | Get the Scoop

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Nollywood Style Weddings

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Nollywood Style Weddings

See How Ini Dima-Okojie 'ATE!' Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Sensational Ceremony

Events Promotions

Kick Start your Fitness Journey today with the Amstel Malta Ultra's 15 day Wellness Challenge

Events Style Weddings

Daniel Etim Effiong's Double-Breasted 2-Toned Denim Outfit To Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Cocktail Soirée Deserves Your Attention

Events Promotions

24 Nights of Uninterrupted Fun: Vaniti Lagos Took Detty December to Another Level

Events News Promotions

Build-A-Thon: Federal Government to Initiate 4 Days of Immersive Learning for Students

Events

XII Lagos Celebrates Successful 4th Street Shakara Season Fashion Competition

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The 4th season of the groundbreaking Street Shakara fashion show was live at 12 Glover Rd, Ikoyi on Saturday, December 16th 2023.

Organized by XII Lagos, an indigenous multifunctional and lifestyle brand, the season 4 fashion show themed African Steet Wear: The Future was an electrifying event which serenaded its guests from fashion Icons, enthusiasts, influencers and industry insiders with the anticipated collection from XII Lagos and the 6 participating designers who went head to head showcasing their cutting-edge designs, innovation and craftsmanship on the runway to secure the cash prizes.

The 6 designers were assessed by a notable panel of judges namely CEO XII Lagos, Sumbo Odunsi, Artist- Brazy Bih, Head of Strategy and Digital Media Consultant for BellaNaijaMary Edoro, Creative Director of Emmy KasbitEmmanuel Okoro and Fashion Consultant- Chayla Shagaya.

The top 3 contestants were rated by the judges for their innovation and craftsmanship. Sildek emerged as the 2nd runner-up winning 250,000. Ultra Unsensored, the first runner-up winning 500,000 and Morayo emerged the winner of the Street Shakara Season 4 bagging a whooping One million naira.

The event was a fine blend of fashion and music with the models strutting down the runway in vibrant colours and bold designs, all testament to the talented designers showcasing their pieces.

XII Lagos also had a pop-up in-store, showcasing eye-catching and innovative streetwear designs. The event came to an end with thrilling and showstopping performances from Odumodu Black, B-Dot and DrediGirl.

XII Lagos fashion show is a monumental platform that celebrates the creativity and talent of young designers and also provides a unique opportunity to express their unique voices through fashion.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: From Referral to Key Player — The Power of Little Tasks

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Afrobeats is Fostering Better Emotional & Mental Well-Being

Farida Yahya: Started Your Freelancing Journey? Here Are Some Things to Keep in Mind

Dennis Isong: Wondering How You Can Build a Stable Property Portfolio in 2024? Read This!

What’s the Quickest Way to Build Wealth as a Professional?
css.php