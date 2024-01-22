XII Lagos Celebrates Successful 4th Street Shakara Season Fashion Competition

The 4th season of the groundbreaking Street Shakara fashion show was live at 12 Glover Rd, Ikoyi on Saturday, December 16th 2023.

Organized by XII Lagos, an indigenous multifunctional and lifestyle brand, the season 4 fashion show themed African Steet Wear: The Future was an electrifying event which serenaded its guests from fashion Icons, enthusiasts, influencers and industry insiders with the anticipated collection from XII Lagos and the 6 participating designers who went head to head showcasing their cutting-edge designs, innovation and craftsmanship on the runway to secure the cash prizes.

The 6 designers were assessed by a notable panel of judges namely CEO XII Lagos, Sumbo Odunsi, Artist- Brazy Bih, Head of Strategy and Digital Media Consultant for BellaNaija– Mary Edoro, Creative Director of Emmy Kasbit – Emmanuel Okoro and Fashion Consultant- Chayla Shagaya.

The top 3 contestants were rated by the judges for their innovation and craftsmanship. Sildek emerged as the 2nd runner-up winning 250,000. Ultra Unsensored, the first runner-up winning 500,000 and Morayo emerged the winner of the Street Shakara Season 4 bagging a whooping One million naira.

The event was a fine blend of fashion and music with the models strutting down the runway in vibrant colours and bold designs, all testament to the talented designers showcasing their pieces.

XII Lagos also had a pop-up in-store, showcasing eye-catching and innovative streetwear designs. The event came to an end with thrilling and showstopping performances from Odumodu Black, B-Dot and DrediGirl.

XII Lagos fashion show is a monumental platform that celebrates the creativity and talent of young designers and also provides a unique opportunity to express their unique voices through fashion.

