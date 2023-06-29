If you’d like to be featured in upcoming issues, tag us with #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected]!
Style
Style Stars Are Taking Over In Red This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 243
Hi, BellaStylistas!
#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.
Red symbolises energy, passion, sensuality and action. It has been long associated with luxury and opulence, as in rare scarlet and crimson fabrics of old as well as rubies. The colour red has an enormous attractive power, it’s the most unmissable colour in existence. Rock red when you need to deploy such power.
Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.
That wraps it up for Issue 243!