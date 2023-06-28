Movies & TV
Culture, Poise & Elegance – How the BBNaija Level Up HMs Pulled Up for Tonight’s Reunion Show
On today’s episode of the Big Brother Naija season 7 reunion show, the housemates arrived in their best traditional attires and they ATE.
Hermes’ crisp white Agbada, Allysyn’s royal green gold print ensemble, Chichi’s Nollywood Igbo maiden inspired look, Khalid’s intricately designed sleeveless apparel, Doyin’s Owambe couture; it was a beautiful display of the confluence between Nigeria’s rich cultures and elegant touch of modern styles.
See their looks below:
The Ladies
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Guys
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram