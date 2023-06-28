Culture, Poise & Elegance – How the BBNaija Level Up HMs Pulled Up for Tonight’s Reunion Show

Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

On today’s episode of the Big Brother Naija season 7 reunion show, the housemates arrived in their best traditional attires and they ATE.

Hermes’ crisp white Agbada, Allysyn’s royal green gold print ensemble, Chichi’s Nollywood Igbo maiden inspired look, Khalid’s intricately designed sleeveless apparel, Doyin’s Owambe couture; it was a beautiful display of the confluence between Nigeria’s rich cultures and elegant touch of modern styles.

See their looks below:

The Ladies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allysyn Audu (@smoothallysyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sweetness 💗 (@itschichiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christy O (@officialchristy_o)

 

The Guys

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hermes Iyele (@hermesiyele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chizzy Francis (@chizzyofficial__1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khalid ismail ahalu (@khalidahalu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bright Cyph™ (@officiallycyph)

