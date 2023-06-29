BBNaijaReunion: Chomzy & Eloswag talk about their fall out

In episode 7, Eloswag revealed he did not see any reciprocation from Chomzy, but according to Chomzy, he is the one who avoided her and left their relationship to go cold, and she just kept away.

Here’s a recap of what happened:

Ebuka is starting with Eloswag and Chomzy. Eloswag says Chomzy did not reciprocate the energy he was bringing. "It was a one-sided thing from my end."

Still on Chomzy Eloswag: I was denied on every media round and she called me her bestie. I was like, since when did we do besties?

Chomzy says she's surprised because "When we left the house, I was the one checking up on him (Eloswag)."

Eloswag and Chomzy are bickering tonight. Chomzy is sharing what happened in SA, when she went out and Eloswag questioned her about it. Chomzy: "He was acting like a husband, asking me 'Where did you go?'" Eloswag: Oh, so it's a crime to care?

Chomzy to Eloswag: When a lady says she's not interested in a relationship, you need to keep it cool; it's not a do-or-die affair. You don't have to be enemies.

We are now moving to Bella and Sheggz. Bella on when she first saw Sheggz.

Ebuka is asking why it took Bella a while, seeing as she fell in love at first sight. “I didn’t want to do that on TV. I wasn’t brought up that way. All the kissing and all those things you saw there; I wasn’t meant to do that. I was meant to be a proper good girl.”

#BBNaija

Still on Bella and Sheggz: "I know what I felt for him and he knows what he felt for me."

Sheggz felt he and Bella had a lot in common and connected really quickly.

#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion

Sheggz: They had told me 'When you go for interviews, just say you and I (Bella) are close and we'll see where it leads. Don't speak too much about Bella. But 2 minutes in, I'd start saying 'Omo, that's my wife, my best friend. They called my mum and said 'We can't do this job."

Bella says her family is cool with her relationship with Sheggz. "They came around after a few days."

Ebuka to Bella: So what are you now? Bella: What are we? We're in a relationship.

Daniella says that Khalid's ideologies and way of reasoning resonated with her. For Khalid, where it clicked was at a Saturday party. He'd watched her composure and how she moved. After a few conversations, he asked her to be his girlfriend.

Khalid says he began to have doubts when she (Daniella) started to get close to Dotun.

Today's reunion show ended on a good note; everyone is cool with everyone and all is well. That's all from us tonight. Catch ya tomorrow!

