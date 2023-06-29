Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaijaReunion: Chomzy & Eloswag talk about their fall out

Movies & TV Style

Culture, Poise & Elegance - How the BBNaija Level Up HMs Pulled Up for Tonight’s Reunion Show

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaijaReunion Recap: Giddyfia's Triangle Situationship, GrooPhy & the Rumour that Caused a Rift

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaijaReunion: Doyin, Allysyn & Adekunle had a lot to get off their chest

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

Movies & TV

GrooPhy Hitting a Snag, Amaka Clearing the Air, Quashed Rumours & Moving On - Here’s Episode 5 of #BBNaijaReunion

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ebuka Stuns In All-White Millennial/Gen-Z Ensemble At The #BBNaija Level Up Reunion Show

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Here’s Your Front Row Seat to the Exclusive Premiere of the New Docu-Series 'Dads Unplugged' by Tolu the Midwife

Movies & TV Scoop

Edo Queens, Newsletter & An Apology - Here's A Recap of Episode 4 of the #BBNaija ‘Level Up’ Reunion Show

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Things Escalate Between Praise and Haalel in Episode 5 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5)

Movies & TV

#BBNaijaReunion: Chomzy & Eloswag talk about their fall out

Avatar photo

Published

33 mins ago

 on

In episode 7, Eloswag revealed he did not see any reciprocation from Chomzy, but according to Chomzy, he is the one who avoided her and left their relationship to go cold, and she just kept away.

Here’s a recap of what happened:

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php