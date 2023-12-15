TGIF: 10 Outfit Ideas for a Stylish Weekend, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Ease into your weekend plans without the stress, whether it’s a romantic dinner, a bottomless brunch, or any exciting event on the horizon. Our South African BellaStylistas have been turning heads all week with their impeccable fashion sense, and we’re here to simplify your outfit decisions. Bid farewell to the time-consuming task of scrolling through social media for inspiration.

Explore a carefully curated collection of effortlessly chic outfit ideas, featuring everything from trendy ensembles to standout dresses. Take cues from the fashion-forward women of Johannesburg and Cape Town, including IT girls, influencers, and celebrities who effortlessly showcase simple yet highly stylish looks for your day out.

Ayanda Thabethe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

Siyanda Bani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

Thandolwethu Tsekiso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thandolwethu Tsekiso (@iamthandolwethu)

Lerato Kgamanyane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane)

Nomvelo Makhanya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomvelo Makhanya 🤍 (@_mvelomakhanya)

Zovuyo Msutwana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

Sarah Langa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga) Mihlali Ndamase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Nasiphi Ngcwabe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasiphi Ngcwabe (@nasiphi_ngcwabe)

Kamo Modisakeng