4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

For All the Styles You Rock – 2024 Edition

The Cover Stars Of British Vogue's Latest Issue Are 3 Prodigious Designers Of Nigerian Descent

Check Out These Lovely Portraits Of Pooja, Courtesy Of Nigerian Creatives — Atinuke Hassan & Ikechukwu Promise

Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look

How Cute Will Jemima Osunde Look In A K-Drama? Find Out Here

MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH

Sheila Atim's Hair and Brows Shine at the British Fashion Awards 2023

Motherhood, Fame & Body Transitions: Listen To BAM BAM's Candid Conversation 'With Chude

4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s the most beautiful time of the year and as always, BellaNaija Style is geared to bring you chic updates to ensure your fashion game stays sizzling throughout the season.

If you’ve got parties lined up for the holidays, you’ll love Nonye Udeogu‘s new Party SZN Outfit Inspo series. Keep scrolling and hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Part 1

Nonye puts on an elegant black dress with an asymmetrical hemline. She pairs it with a half-up half-down ponytail, gem earrings, embellished heeled shoes and handbag

Part 2

Nonye styles a corset playsuit, shimmering halterneck jumpsuit and trendy mini dress in the interesting transition clip below

Credit: @thisthingcalledfashionn

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Send an email: [email protected]

