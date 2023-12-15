4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

It’s the most beautiful time of the year and as always, BellaNaija Style is geared to bring you chic updates to ensure your fashion game stays sizzling throughout the season.

If you’ve got parties lined up for the holidays, you’ll love Nonye Udeogu‘s new Party SZN Outfit Inspo series. Keep scrolling and hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Part 1

Nonye puts on an elegant black dress with an asymmetrical hemline. She pairs it with a half-up half-down ponytail, gem earrings, embellished heeled shoes and handbag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonye Udeogu | CONTENT CREATOR (@thisthingcalledfashionn)

Part 2

Nonye styles a corset playsuit, shimmering halterneck jumpsuit and trendy mini dress in the interesting transition clip below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonye Udeogu | CONTENT CREATOR (@thisthingcalledfashionn)

Credit: @thisthingcalledfashionn

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!