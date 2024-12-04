BN TV
Festive Fashion Fiesta: Celebrate the Season with Colourful Looks Inspired by These 10 BellaStylistas
Hey BellaStylistas, the joyful season is upon us and it’s time to bring cheer to your wardrobe! Whether you’re hosting a cosy dinner with loved ones, gracing a dazzling soiree, or attending festive picnics and family gatherings, turn up the mood with style choices that reflect the vibrant spirit of this season.
Ditch neutrals and embrace the bold! Let your wardrobe radiate the same energy as the festivities you’re celebrating! After all, nothing says holiday like a wardrobe full of joyfully vibrant fashion.
Enjoy these colourful style inspirations from 10 BellaStylistas.
Nonye Udeogu (Red)
Veekee James-Atere (Pink)
Kiki Osinbajo (Orange)
Bella Okagbue (Aqua)
Beauty Tukura (Green & Pink)
Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu (Burgundy & Red)
Hawa Magaji (Orange & Pink)
Nelly Mbonu (Pink & Green)
Hafsah Mohammed (Black and Orange)
Angel Obasi (Neon)
Which of these will you rock?