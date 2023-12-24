Beauty
12 Outfit Inspirations For Classy Girls This Christmas Season, From The Ever Elegant Lisa Victor | WATCH
Hey BellaNaijarians,
It’s that time of the year again when we doll up and rock some of our most beautiful outfits to spend time with friends and family, enjoy great meals, and create new fond memories. With so many activities, such as date night dinners, nights out with friends, family game time and limitless brunches, piecing together multiple outfits for the season can quickly get exhausting.
If you are looking to ease your styling worries this season, enjoy these 12 on-point style inspirations from Nigerian content creator Lisa Victor‘s recent 12-Days of Christmas Slay series, featuring chic sets, in-season colours and gorgeous dresses that will brighten up the rooms you step into.
These 12 carefully curated looks will definitely inspire your wardrobe choices for the Christmas season and its accompanying social events. Let’s dive in, press ▶
DAY 1
Steal the show at your office’s end-of-the-year party in a cowl halterneck & backless metallic bodysuit, pristine white pants and simple jewellery. Pair these with a classy handbag and heels. Fine girls don’t do too much.
Lisa is wearing the Unapologetically Metalic bodysuit from @FashionNova
DAY 2
Pair a chic pink ruffle mini skirt with a mono-sleeve white top and pink heels. Rock with soft glam and a back ponytail with tendrils
Outfit @lilianandr3w
cc @brielles_look
Hair @slayedbyfauzahxo
Shoes @accessoriesbyelsas
DAY 3
With hair let down in simple large curls, rock a sultry metallic green dress. Accessorize with a black bag, gold shoes and jewellery
Dress and shoes @FashionNova
Hair @slayedbyfauzahxo
Bag @accessoriesbyelsas
DAY 4
Don a monochrome season-worthy outfit like this all-red tube dress and coat paired with golden accessories
Lisa is wearing the Lavish Lover slingback pumps, Ruched for Me mesh midi dress & New York night coat from @FashionNova
DAY 5
A white blazer dress and knee-high mesh boots make the perfect combo for a night out
Suit dress: @zuri_byfashion8
Mesh boots: @fashionnova
Hair: @chiquitas_hairs
DAY 6
Put on that glitter dress
Lisa is wearing the Angela wrap mini dress, Formally invited strappy heeled sandals & Clear my Mind handbag from @FashionNova
DAY 7
Don a peachy satin set with a bogus rosette detail on light blue sandals and a resplendent beaded bag
Outfit: @sandralawrence__
Bag: @mairachamp.ng
Shoes: @fashionnova
DAY 8
Put on a gorgeous velvet and sequin combo outfit perfect for the Christmas season
Wearing @lilianandr3w
DAY 9
Don a backless mini dress in metallic gold with golden accessories to match
Lisa is wearing the Aspen glow mini dress & Got ’em on lock heels from @FashionNova
DAY 10
Keep it all stylishly green
Outfit: @sandralawrence__
DAY 11
Go all pink on them. Combine shades, like Fuschia X faint pink, to create contrast
Outfit @accessoriesbyelsas
DAY 12
Of course, a corset has to feature on this list being one of the biggest trends of the year 2023. Be like Lisa, wear a red puffy-sleeved corset mini red
Outfit: @sandralawrence__
Credit: @asil_fro