12 Outfit Inspirations For Classy Girls This Christmas Season, From The Ever Elegant Lisa Victor | WATCH

12 Outfit Inspirations For Classy Girls This Christmas Season, From The Ever Elegant Lisa Victor

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

All The Juicy Style Deets That Got Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Personally Interviewed by Adele in Vegas | WATCH

RE: Burna Boy's Edgy Looks, Outlander Picks Ronami Ogulu As 'The Best Stylist Of The Year'

Take A Look At Marsai Martin Radiantly Glammed By Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas

4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

For All the Styles You Rock – 2024 Edition

The Cover Stars Of British Vogue's Latest Issue Are 3 Prodigious Designers Of Nigerian Descent

Check Out These Lovely Portraits Of Pooja, Courtesy Of Nigerian Creatives — Atinuke Hassan & Ikechukwu Promise

Hey BellaNaijarians,

It’s that time of the year again when we doll up and rock some of our most beautiful outfits to spend time with friends and family, enjoy great meals, and create new fond memories. With so many activities, such as date night dinners, nights out with friends, family game time and limitless brunches, piecing together multiple outfits for the season can quickly get exhausting.

If you are looking to ease your styling worries this season, enjoy these 12 on-point style inspirations from Nigerian content creator Lisa Victor‘s recent 12-Days of Christmas Slay series, featuring chic sets, in-season colours and gorgeous dresses that will brighten up the rooms you step into.

These 12 carefully curated looks will definitely inspire your wardrobe choices for the Christmas season and its accompanying social events. Let’s dive in, press ▶ 

DAY 1

Steal the show at your office’s end-of-the-year party in a cowl halterneck & backless metallic bodysuit, pristine white pants and simple jewellery. Pair these with a classy handbag and heels. Fine girls don’t do too much.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Lisa is wearing the Unapologetically Metalic bodysuit from @FashionNova

DAY 2

Pair a chic pink ruffle mini skirt with a mono-sleeve white top and pink heels. Rock with soft glam and a back ponytail with tendrils

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Outfit @lilianandr3w
cc @brielles_look
Hair @slayedbyfauzahxo
Shoes @accessoriesbyelsas

DAY 3

With hair let down in simple large curls, rock a sultry metallic green dress. Accessorize with a black bag, gold shoes and jewellery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Dress and shoes @FashionNova
Hair @slayedbyfauzahxo
Bag @accessoriesbyelsas

DAY 4

Don a monochrome season-worthy outfit like this all-red tube dress and coat paired with golden accessories

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Lisa is wearing the Lavish Lover slingback pumps, Ruched for Me mesh midi dress & New York night coat from @FashionNova

DAY 5

A white blazer dress and knee-high mesh boots make the perfect combo for a night out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Suit dress: @zuri_byfashion8
Mesh boots: @fashionnova
Hair: @chiquitas_hairs

DAY 6

Put on that glitter dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Lisa is wearing the Angela wrap mini dress, Formally invited strappy heeled sandals & Clear my Mind handbag from @FashionNova

DAY 7

Don a peachy satin set with a bogus rosette detail on light blue sandals and a resplendent beaded bag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Outfit: @sandralawrence__
Bag: @mairachamp.ng
Shoes: @fashionnova

DAY 8

Put on a gorgeous velvet and sequin combo outfit perfect for the Christmas season

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Wearing @lilianandr3w

DAY 9

Don a backless mini dress in metallic gold with golden accessories to match

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Lisa is wearing the Aspen glow mini dress & Got ’em on lock heels from @FashionNova

DAY 10

Keep it all stylishly green

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Outfit: @sandralawrence__

DAY 11

Go all pink on them. Combine shades, like Fuschia X faint pink, to create contrast

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Outfit @accessoriesbyelsas

DAY 12

Of course, a corset has to feature on this list being one of the biggest trends of the year 2023. Be like Lisa, wear a red puffy-sleeved corset mini red

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

Outfit: @sandralawrence__

Credit: @asil_fro

Have A Merry Christmas!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

