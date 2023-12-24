12 Outfit Inspirations For Classy Girls This Christmas Season, From The Ever Elegant Lisa Victor | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

It’s that time of the year again when we doll up and rock some of our most beautiful outfits to spend time with friends and family, enjoy great meals, and create new fond memories. With so many activities, such as date night dinners, nights out with friends, family game time and limitless brunches, piecing together multiple outfits for the season can quickly get exhausting.

If you are looking to ease your styling worries this season, enjoy these 12 on-point style inspirations from Nigerian content creator Lisa Victor‘s recent 12-Days of Christmas Slay series, featuring chic sets, in-season colours and gorgeous dresses that will brighten up the rooms you step into.

These 12 carefully curated looks will definitely inspire your wardrobe choices for the Christmas season and its accompanying social events. Let’s dive in, press ▶

DAY 1

Steal the show at your office’s end-of-the-year party in a cowl halterneck & backless metallic bodysuit, pristine white pants and simple jewellery. Pair these with a classy handbag and heels. Fine girls don’t do too much.

Lisa is wearing the Unapologetically Metalic bodysuit from @FashionNova

DAY 2

Pair a chic pink ruffle mini skirt with a mono-sleeve white top and pink heels. Rock with soft glam and a back ponytail with tendrils

Outfit @lilianandr3w

cc @brielles_look

Hair @slayedbyfauzahxo

Shoes @accessoriesbyelsas

DAY 3

With hair let down in simple large curls, rock a sultry metallic green dress. Accessorize with a black bag, gold shoes and jewellery

Dress and shoes @FashionNova

Hair @slayedbyfauzahxo

Bag @accessoriesbyelsas

DAY 4

Don a monochrome season-worthy outfit like this all-red tube dress and coat paired with golden accessories

Lisa is wearing the Lavish Lover slingback pumps, Ruched for Me mesh midi dress & New York night coat from @FashionNova

DAY 5

A white blazer dress and knee-high mesh boots make the perfect combo for a night out

Suit dress: @zuri_byfashion8

Mesh boots: @fashionnova

Hair: @chiquitas_hairs

DAY 6

Put on that glitter dress

Lisa is wearing the Angela wrap mini dress, Formally invited strappy heeled sandals & Clear my Mind handbag from @FashionNova

DAY 7

Don a peachy satin set with a bogus rosette detail on light blue sandals and a resplendent beaded bag

Outfit: @sandralawrence__

Bag: @mairachamp.ng

Shoes: @fashionnova

DAY 8

Put on a gorgeous velvet and sequin combo outfit perfect for the Christmas season

Wearing @lilianandr3w

DAY 9

Don a backless mini dress in metallic gold with golden accessories to match

Lisa is wearing the Aspen glow mini dress & Got ’em on lock heels from @FashionNova

DAY 10

Keep it all stylishly green

Outfit: @sandralawrence__

DAY 11

Go all pink on them. Combine shades, like Fuschia X faint pink, to create contrast

Outfit @accessoriesbyelsas

DAY 12

Of course, a corset has to feature on this list being one of the biggest trends of the year 2023. Be like Lisa, wear a red puffy-sleeved corset mini red

Outfit: @sandralawrence__

Credit: @asil_fro

Have A Merry Christmas!

