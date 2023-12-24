Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh’s Wedding Ceremony

Gorgeous Mercy Eke stepped out in dapper style for her beloved friend and colleague — Omashola Kola Oburoh, who wedded his beautiful heartthrob — Britnee Malin, in grand style on Saturday, the 23rd of December 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Mercy was spotted in an elegant Warri Menswear-inspired ensemble, featuring a luxe African wrapper, a long top, coral beads, a hat and a staff at the traditional wedding ceremony. Mercy’s makeup for the event was flawless featuring bronzed cheeks and glossy nude lips. See below:

Outfit – @st.audreyman

📸 @bangraphy

For the white wedding celebration, the style star switched to a lovely suit featuring black pants and a cream blazer with black lapel details, belt and pocket square from Tiannah’s Place which she layered with a pristine white shirt and black bow tie.

Outfit: @tiannahsplacempire

