Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh’s Wedding Ceremony

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Gorgeous Mercy Eke stepped out in dapper style for her beloved friend and colleague Omashola Kola Oburoh, who wedded his beautiful heartthrob  Britnee Malin, in grand style on Saturday, the 23rd of December 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Mercy was spotted in an elegant Warri Menswear-inspired ensemble, featuring a luxe African wrapper, a long top, coral beads, a hat and a staff at the traditional wedding ceremony. Mercy’s makeup for the event was flawless featuring bronzed cheeks and glossy nude lips. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Outfit – @st.audreyman
📸 @bangraphy

For the white wedding celebration, the style star switched to a lovely suit featuring black pants and a cream blazer with black lapel details, belt and pocket square from Tiannah’s Place which she layered with a pristine white shirt and black bow tie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Outfit: @tiannahsplacempire

Avatar photo

