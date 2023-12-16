Loyalty Takes A Day Off in Episode 11 of “University of Cruise”



The drama gets even hotter as the newest episode of University of Cruise revolves around backstabbing friends, dangerous games, and much more!

The friends are in support of Belema, as she plans to take a leap into politics. She may have a contender, and the competition is not looking friendly. In a bid to campaign for Belema, a ‘harmless’ party game turns a relationship upside down.

To top it all off, Nikki Killa is sharing her zaddy with a special someone. And you won’t guess who it is!

Created by ‘Oma Areh and executive produced by ‘Oma Areh and Mercy Johnson-Okojie, “University of Cruise” is directed by Adeoluwa Owu and stars Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Esther Agunbiade, Vine Olugu, Chisom Onwuegbuzia, Scott Obilo, and Solomon Mike.

Episode 11 airs this Saturday, November 16, 2023, on ROK TV on DSTV at 9 p.m. WAT/10 p.m. CAT and ROK UK at 9:30 p.m. WAT/10:30 p.m. CAT!