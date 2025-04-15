Eniola Ajao & Zubby Michael Understood the Assignment in These Owambe Photos

Did you catch all the looks from the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s latest film ‘Owambe Thieves?’ It was everything you’d expect from a proper Lagos owambe, style, colour, glamour and that unmistakable party energy.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the film stars Eniola Ajao and Zubby Michael, who also play a couple on screen, Lola and Cheta. But it wasn’t just on-screen chemistry; the two brought their roles to life on the red carpet too.

Matching in rich red outfits, Zubby stepped out in a red shirt, black trousers and a dramatic, flowing Isi Agu cape, complete with a black walking stick. Eniola looked just as striking beside him in a red gown paired with a bold gele and horsetail. It was a true twinning moment that lit up the carpet.

Off-screen, Eniola had a few sweet words for Zubby and their characters’ dynamic:

When acting turns into feeling… maybe it was never just a scene. We were caught between scripts and stolen glances… and somehow, it feels real.. Cheta and Lola!!! This couple will make you want to enter the screen because of the dynamics of their relationship but I guess the heart wants what it wants afterall @zubbymichael Obim, oko mi, ade mi, ife mi, you charge everything you fashion with a breathe of your own spirit. Thanks for owning the Cheta character and making it so believable. You are whoever you think you are.

Scroll down to see all the adorable photos of the pair at the premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eniola T. Florence Ajao (@eniola_ajao)