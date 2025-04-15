Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Eniola Ajao & Zubby Michael Understood the Assignment in These Owambe Photos

Culture Movies Movies & TV Scoop Style

'Owambe Thieves' Debuts with Glam, Culture and Lagos-Style Grandeur | See Photos

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Do You Know Ajoke Silva Has Played RMD’s Daughter, Wife & Mother? A True Nollywood Legacy

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Yemi Alade’s 'You Are' is the Sonic Core of the Animated Series 'Iyanu' | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

Oscars Announce New Award for Best Stunt Design Starting in 2027

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

From Chioma Akpotha to Bimbo Ademoye: These Women Are Up for Best Lead Actress at #AMVCA2025

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Iyabo Ojo, RMD, Ariyiike Dimples & More Brought Classic Glamour to the ‘Radio Voice’ Premiere

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Stan Nze, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Adebayo & More: The Best Lead Actor Nominees at #AMVCA2025

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Nancy Isime Talks ‘Radio Voice,’ Working With RMD & Telling Stories That Matter

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Ariyiike Dimples, Elozonam, Taaooma & More: Meet the Digital Content Creators Nominated for #AMVCA2025

Movies & TV

Eniola Ajao & Zubby Michael Understood the Assignment in These Owambe Photos

Serving bold red looks with cultural detail and style, Eniola Ajao and Zubby Michael owned the ‘Owambe Thieves’ premiere.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Eniola Ajao/Instagram

Did you catch all the looks from the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s latest film ‘Owambe Thieves?’ It was everything you’d expect from a proper Lagos owambe, style, colour, glamour and that unmistakable party energy.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the film stars Eniola Ajao and Zubby Michael, who also play a couple on screen, Lola and Cheta. But it wasn’t just on-screen chemistry; the two brought their roles to life on the red carpet too.

Matching in rich red outfits, Zubby stepped out in a red shirt, black trousers and a dramatic, flowing Isi Agu cape, complete with a black walking stick. Eniola looked just as striking beside him in a red gown paired with a bold gele and horsetail. It was a true twinning moment that lit up the carpet.

Off-screen, Eniola had a few sweet words for Zubby and their characters’ dynamic:

When acting turns into feeling… maybe it was never just a scene. We were caught between scripts and stolen glances… and somehow, it feels real..

Cheta and Lola!!! This couple will make you want to enter the screen because of the dynamics of their relationship but I guess the heart wants what it wants afterall @zubbymichael Obim, oko mi, ade mi, ife mi, you charge everything you fashion with a breathe of your own spirit. Thanks for owning the Cheta character and making it so believable. You are whoever you think you are.

Scroll down to see all the adorable photos of the pair at the premiere.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php