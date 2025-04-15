Connect with us

Priscilla Ojo Walked In & Was Met with the Sweetest Bridal Shower Surprise | Watch Video

With five pre-wedding looks and a sweet surprise bridal shower, Priscilla Ojo’s wedding countdown is one for the books.
By now, you probably already know, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux are counting down to their grand wedding ceremony, set to take place in just a few days. And if you haven’t seen their pre-wedding photos yet… are you even online?

The couple served not one, not two, but five stunning looks for their pre-wedding shoot. Yes, five different outfits. They rolled them out day by day last week, flooding timelines with elegance, love and style.

Keeping the excitement going, Priscilla’s closest friends recently threw her a surprise bridal shower, and what a surprise it was. She walked into the beautifully decorated hall with her best friend, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, only to be met by a room full of friends and loved ones who had come from near and far to celebrate her.

It was such a thoughtful and lovely moment, and Priscilla’s reaction said it all. In her words:

Yesterday was a heartfelt experience and I just want to say a big thank you to my friends and family for the amazing surprise bridal shower. I was honestly shocked 🥹Your love, effort, and thoughtfulness made the day truly unforgettable and memorable. I’m so grateful for each and everyone of you.

Watch her beautiful bridal shower below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

