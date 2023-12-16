Debbie Beeko’s DIY Guide To Making Christmas-Worthy Halter Dresses Without Sewing | WATCH

Connect with us

Debbie Beeko's DIY Guide To Making Christmas-Worthy Halter Dresses Without Sewing

Loyalty Takes A Day Off in Episode 11 of “University of Cruise”

4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

Timini Egbuson Tells Us About His Role in "A Tribe Called Judah" & Working with Funke Akindele

The Cover Stars Of British Vogue's Latest Issue Are 3 Prodigious Designers Of Nigerian Descent

Watch The Latest Episode of Biodun Stephen’s “Sugar Chops” on BN TV

Tems Talks About Her Music Journey, Director Goals & Album on the “Drive Time Show”

Check Out These Lovely Portraits Of Pooja, Courtesy Of Nigerian Creatives — Atinuke Hassan & Ikechukwu Promise

Funke Akindele Talks About “A Tribe Called Judah”, Her Role & the Future of Nollywood on #10QuestionsWith…

Celebrate the Holidays with Kikifoodies' 8 Delicious Rice Recipes

What do you do when you experience a wardrobe malfunction, let’s say your tailor disappoints you or your Christmas outfit just doesn’t fit?

Ghanaian fashion stylist and digital content creator – Debbie Beeko – is back with a DIY No-Sew tutorial for elegant holiday season-worthy velvet dresses we love.

Following a literally seamless process, watch Debbie transform her favourite velvet fabrics into pretty dresses using safety pins and scissors, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Like Debbie always says, “don’t let your tailor stress you out” this season, you can create this sultry DIY outfit for yourself as backup for your upcoming special occasions.

Want to learn more tricks from Debbie? Click here

Credit: @debbs_bjuku

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Send an email: [email protected]

