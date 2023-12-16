Debbie Beeko’s DIY Guide To Making Christmas-Worthy Halter Dresses Without Sewing | WATCH

What do you do when you experience a wardrobe malfunction, let’s say your tailor disappoints you or your Christmas outfit just doesn’t fit?

Ghanaian fashion stylist and digital content creator – Debbie Beeko – is back with a DIY No-Sew tutorial for elegant holiday season-worthy velvet dresses we love.

Following a literally seamless process, watch Debbie transform her favourite velvet fabrics into pretty dresses using safety pins and scissors, hit the ▶ button below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Like Debbie always says, “don’t let your tailor stress you out” this season, you can create this sultry DIY outfit for yourself as backup for your upcoming special occasions.

Credit: @debbs_bjuku

