Drumrolls! BellaNaija Style’s “The Definitive Best Dressed List” is Back!

This year has witnessed unforgettable fashion moments, and in recognition of the #BellaStylistas who have graced the past months with unparalleled style on and off the red carpet, we are thrilled to present our official compilation celebrating the best-dressed African stars of 2023 in The Definitive Best Dressed List.

In our latest effort to bring style excellence to the forefront, we would spotlight influential African fashionistas from around the globe for an eagerly awaited best-dressed list. This upcoming compilation will feature a diverse lineup of cherished IT girls, creative minds, and rising style stars to keep an eye on. Our search has spanned continents, highlighting the undiscovered #BellaStylistas our audience should discover and the already-established fashion figures making a global impact. Despite diverse aesthetics, they share a common trait – the ability to create eye-catching looks consistently. This year’s list of outstanding honorees aims to inspire sartorial confidence in 2024!

Participating in the voting process is simple – cast your vote for the best-dressed personality in their respective category on our website at www.bellanaijastyle.com. Also, follow the hashtags #BNSBestDressedList and #BNSBestDressedList23 so you don’t miss a thing.

Stay tuned as we unveil the categories – the excitement is just beginning!