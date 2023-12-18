Connect with us

Drumrolls! BellaNaija Style's "The Definitive Best Dressed List" is Back!

Glam Up & Get your Squad Ready for A Night of Queens | December 17

A Weekend of Fun: Fidelity Bank to Host the First-Ever Family Weekend Fiesta on December 16-17

Luxury Unveiled: Montaigne Place Unveils the Exquisite ‘Creed Carmina’ Fragrance From the House of Creed in Lagos

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce Held Its 18th Presidential Inauguration Dinner | Here’s How It Went

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 Launch Party Sets the Stage for an Epic Edition

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Raising a Toast to Orijinals: Orijin Unveils New Label Design This Festive Season

Get ready for the Fourth Edition of the Amazon Tribe's Woman of Purpose Brunch Event this 2024

7 hours ago

This year has witnessed unforgettable fashion moments, and in recognition of the #BellaStylistas who have graced the past months with unparalleled style on and off the red carpet, we are thrilled to present our official compilation celebrating the best-dressed African stars of 2023 in The Definitive Best Dressed List.

In our latest effort to bring style excellence to the forefront, we would spotlight influential African fashionistas from around the globe for an eagerly awaited best-dressed list. This upcoming compilation will feature a diverse lineup of cherished IT girls, creative minds, and rising style stars to keep an eye on. Our search has spanned continents, highlighting the undiscovered #BellaStylistas our audience should discover and the already-established fashion figures making a global impact. Despite diverse aesthetics, they share a common trait – the ability to create eye-catching looks consistently. This year’s list of outstanding honorees aims to inspire sartorial confidence in 2024!

Participating in the voting process is simple – cast your vote for the best-dressed personality in their respective category on our website at www.bellanaijastyle.com. Also, follow the hashtags #BNSBestDressedList and #BNSBestDressedList23 so you don’t miss a thing.

Stay tuned as we unveil the categories – the excitement is just beginning!

 

