BN Style Definitive Best Dressed List Is On The Way! Nominate Your Fave Today

Calling all fashion firebrands and style savants! The highly anticipated BN Style Definitive Best Dressed List is back, and this year, we’re raising the bar even higher.

Are you ready to relish the most jaw-dropping looks, the boldest trends, and the unforgettable fashion moments of 2024. We’re scouring the globe to curate a list of African fashionistas who consistently slay, from established style icons to the next generation of rising stars.

Here’s the exciting part: You get to have your say!

This year’s categories reveal is starting soon with a call for YOU to nominate your favourite fashion forces. Watch out for the hashtag #BNSBestDressedNominations on Instagram and get ready to vote for the stars who inspire your style! ️

Let’s have some fun together, ready your votes, because the search for the 2024 BN Style Definitive Best Dressed is officially on!

The fashion frenzy begins NOW!

Dive into the extraordinary world of African fashion & lifestyle on BellaNaijaStyle.com