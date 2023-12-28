BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Has the Best Red Carpet Look of 2023?

Following a string of black-tie events and movie premieres, our beloved celebrities graced the red carpet with daring and unforgettable fashion moments throughout the year.

These trendsetting stars continually dominated the headlines with their jaw-dropping looks that have left an indelible mark on our fashion memory. The extravagant red carpet styles featured ethereal sheer fabrics, graceful flowing silhouettes, impeccably tailored suits, opulent ball gowns, metallic ensembles, and figure-flattering dresses showcasing various colours and textures.

Yet, several chic and standout fashion moments shone through amidst this sartorial abundance.

Continue scrolling to discover our curated selection of the most memorable red carpet looks from 2023.

Tems

Nana Akua Addo

Mercy Eke

Osas Ighodaro

Bonang Matheba

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Sika Osei

Thabang Mazibuko

Daniel Etim Effiong

Nomzamo Mbatha

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your Best Red Carpet Look of 2023

Voting starts today and ends on the 29th of December.