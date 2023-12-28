Connect with us

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Has the Best Red Carpet Look of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who is the Overall Best Dressed African Celebrity of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Is The Top Style Star to Watch Out For In 2024?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: What was the Most Fashionable TV Show of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Nailed The Afro-Modernist Style In 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Female Musician of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Male Musician of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Female Actor of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Male Actor of 2023?

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Style

Stars Are Shining Brightly This Christmas On #BellaStylista: Issue 260, Check Them Out!

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Has the Best Red Carpet Look of 2023?

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following a string of black-tie events and movie premieres, our beloved celebrities graced the red carpet with daring and unforgettable fashion moments throughout the year.

These trendsetting stars continually dominated the headlines with their jaw-dropping looks that have left an indelible mark on our fashion memory. The extravagant red carpet styles featured ethereal sheer fabrics, graceful flowing silhouettes, impeccably tailored suits, opulent ball gowns, metallic ensembles, and figure-flattering dresses showcasing various colours and textures.

Yet, several chic and standout fashion moments shone through amidst this sartorial abundance.

Continue scrolling to discover our curated selection of the most memorable red carpet looks from 2023.

Tems

Nana Akua Addo

Mercy Eke

Osas Ighodaro

Bonang Matheba

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Sika Osei

Thabang Mazibuko

Daniel Etim Effiong

Nomzamo Mbatha

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your Best Red Carpet Look of 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 29th of December.

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Understanding the Hidden Meanings in the Birth of Christ

#BN2023Epilogues: Tejumade Adeyemo Missed a Promotion But He Has a Truckload of Things to be Grateful for

#BNEpilogues2023: Bonaventure Osagie Lost His Mum, Welcomed His Second Child & Co-Authored a Book

Elohor Ogaga-Edafe: Let’s Not Glamorise Toxic Relationships

Dear BellaNaijarians, Merry Christmas!
css.php