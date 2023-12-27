BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Is The Top Style Star to Watch Out For In 2024?

Connect with us

When it comes to fashion influencer lists, we frequently encounter the same familiar names—and rightfully so, considering the dedication these creators invest in their content. Yet, we often underestimate the impact of smaller creators whose following may be more modest, but whose content is equally professional.

As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of the new year, our eyes are set on the boundless creativity that these fashionistas will unfold on the blank canvas of Instagram and TikTok.

From casual everyday looks to the outfit of the day (OOTD), these style stars are poised to capture the attention of many seeking inspiration.

Their larger-than-life presence leaves us in awe of the ingenious content they consistently share. Today, we applaud these emerging influencers who have struck the right chord, and our excitement builds as we look forward to what they have in store for 2024.

Olivia Arukwe

Henrietta Itepu 

OPARABOY

Ogechi

Oyewusi Omoboyejo

Morolake Lawal

Chimmuanya Ijezie

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for the Style Star to Watch Out For In 2024.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 29th of December.

 

 

 

 

