BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who is the Overall Best Dressed African Celebrity of 2023?

Throughout 2023, we didn’t just observe; we immersed ourselves in copying, liking, discussing, and critiquing countless style moments. This raises the question: what does it truly mean to possess style in today’s world?

This year, fashion was undeniably a prominent topic of conversation, with statements made about what individuals wore, where they wore it, and how they presented themselves. Social media platforms buzzed with opinions following premieres, launches, widely covered weddings, extravagant birthday celebrations—you name it. The fashion-forward influencers and celebrities not only established the standard but did so with a blend of originality, glamour, and celebration.

However, it’s essential to clarify that some individuals excelled more than others. Who stood out as the best? Well, in no specific order, these are the names that elevated the style bar in 2023! Share your thoughts on who deserves your vote.

Tiwa Savage

Kefilwe Mabote

Nana Akua Addo

Chioma Ikokwu

Bonang Matheba

Jackie Aina

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Osas Ighodaro

Dénola Grey

Faith Morey

