Connect with us

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who is the Overall Best Dressed African Celebrity of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Has the Best Red Carpet Look of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Is The Top Style Star to Watch Out For In 2024?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: What was the Most Fashionable TV Show of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Nailed The Afro-Modernist Style In 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Female Musician of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Male Musician of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Female Actor of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Male Actor of 2023?

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Style

Stars Are Shining Brightly This Christmas On #BellaStylista: Issue 260, Check Them Out!

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who is the Overall Best Dressed African Celebrity of 2023?

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Throughout 2023, we didn’t just observe; we immersed ourselves in copying, liking, discussing, and critiquing countless style moments. This raises the question: what does it truly mean to possess style in today’s world?

This year, fashion was undeniably a prominent topic of conversation, with statements made about what individuals wore, where they wore it, and how they presented themselves. Social media platforms buzzed with opinions following premieres, launches, widely covered weddings, extravagant birthday celebrations—you name it. The fashion-forward influencers and celebrities not only established the standard but did so with a blend of originality, glamour, and celebration.

However, it’s essential to clarify that some individuals excelled more than others. Who stood out as the best? Well, in no specific order, these are the names that elevated the style bar in 2023! Share your thoughts on who deserves your vote.

Tiwa Savage

Kefilwe Mabote

Nana Akua Addo

Chioma Ikokwu

Bonang Matheba

Jackie Aina

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Osas Ighodaro

Dénola Grey

Faith Morey

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your Overall Best Dressed African Celebrity of 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 29th of December.

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Understanding the Hidden Meanings in the Birth of Christ

#BN2023Epilogues: Tejumade Adeyemo Missed a Promotion But He Has a Truckload of Things to be Grateful for

#BNEpilogues2023: Bonaventure Osagie Lost His Mum, Welcomed His Second Child & Co-Authored a Book

Elohor Ogaga-Edafe: Let’s Not Glamorise Toxic Relationships

Dear BellaNaijarians, Merry Christmas!
css.php