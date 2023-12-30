Erimma Designs Shines at Plus Uncensored Fashion Show with Trailblazing Collection

Erimma Designs, the trailblazing fashion brand known for its innovation, elegance, and commitment to diversity, had the privilege of kicking off the prestigious Plus Uncensored Fashion Show on December 10th, 2023, at the Sidewalk Lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos. This esteemed recognition not only highlights the brand’s talent and creativity but also underscores its role in shaping the fashion landscape in Nigeria and beyond.

Erimma Designs, a bespoke and ready-to-wear brand established on the core principle that fashion is a profound expression of individuality, made a striking mark at the fashion show by setting the stage ablaze with an awe-inspiring display of creativity, elegance, and inclusivity. With a rich tapestry of designs, Erimma Designs showcased a collection that reflected the ethos of individuality, accessibility, and sustainable fashion.

Drawing inspiration from diverse cultures, art forms, and the beauty of nature, every piece presented exuded creativity, comfort, and functionality, embodying the brand’s commitment to empowering individuals through clothing that inspires confidence and self-assuredness.

Erimma Designs, founded by visionary designer Erimma Ezinne Obayi, has consistently challenged the status quo by showcasing collections that embrace all body types and promote empowerment through fashion. Her early experience managing her mother’s thrift clothing stores, coupled with a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre and Film Studies from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and certifications in various disciplines, has shaped her innovative approach to fashion.

The recognition of Erimma Designs at the Plus Uncensored Fashion Show adds to a string of prestigious achievements. Erimma Designs contributed to the success of the Niger Delta Development Commission Fashion Skills Acquisition Training Programme in 2017 and 2018. The brand has designed outfits for Monica Ugwuanyi, the wife of the former Governor of Enugu State.

Erimma Designs has showcased African designs at esteemed international events such as The Birmingham Fashion Council Fashion Show in the UK and the Fashion X Dallas Fashion Show in Texas, USA. Beyond crafting garments, Erimma Designs remains deeply committed to making a positive impact in society.

Through various initiatives, the brand has championed causes promoting youth empowerment, artisanal craftsmanship, and youth education in Nigeria. The brand’s ethos is rooted in social responsibility, driving initiatives that uplift communities and foster a sense of pride in African heritage.

Erimma Ezinne Obayi, expressing her gratitude during the event, conveyed profound appreciation for the opportunity to open the Plus Uncensored Fashion Show. She said,

It’s an immense honor to represent not only Erimma Designs but also the spirit of inclusivity and diversity in fashion. We believe that every individual deserves to feel confident and beautiful, and our participation in this show embodies that ethos.

As Erimma Designs continues to carve its path in the fashion realm, its commitment to creativity, inclusivity, and innovation remains unwavering. With a blend of artistic finesse and a global outlook, Erimma Designs aims to leave an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.

Sponsored Content