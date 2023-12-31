Beauty
Toni Tone & Taye9ja’s Fantastic Yuletide Shoot Deserve Your Attention. Check It Out
If you love love, get ready to be all smiles as you explore Toni Tone and Taye9ja’s romantic Christmas shoot. British-Nigerian author and content creator — Toni Omotola Adenle and her lover, US-based content creator — Taiwo Ogebule, thrilled fans across the internet with lovely Christmas portraits featuring 3 stunning looks, see below:
LOOK 1
Toni rocked an embellished black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The outfit was paired with a honey blonde ponytail, bold necklace, pinup earrings and strappy heels while Taye donned an all-black 2-piece with sheer sleeves on red-bottom soles
Photography: @amandaakokhiaphotography
Makeup: @taztazz
Hair Stylist: @deborahlola
Wardrobe stylist: @uo_styling
Set designer: @cacciasaurus
LOOK 2
Toni is seen in a gorgeous green corset dress with dangle earrings, a bracelet and her hair let down while Taye spots a lovely 2-piece with an interesting front section
Photography: @amandaakokhiaphotography
Makeup: @taztazz
Hair Stylist: @deborahlola
Wardrobe stylist: @uo_styling
Set designer: @cacciasaurus
Toni’s Dress: @redcarpetreadylincoln
Toni’s Necklace: @wearekrystal
Taye’s set: @erenti
LOOK 3
Toni slayed an exquisitely tiered nude tulle dress while Taye rocked a black suit layered with crisp white shirt and a black bowtie
Photography: @amandaakokhiaphotography
Makeup: @taztazz
Hair Stylist: @deborahlola
Wardrobe stylist: @uo_styling
Toni’s Dress: @a.t.k_fhouse