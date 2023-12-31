Connect with us

Toni Tone & Taye9ja's Fantastic Yuletide Shoot Deserve Your Attention. Check It Out

Stars Are Shining Brightly This Christmas On #BellaStylista: Issue 260, Check Them Out!

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

12 Outfit Inspirations For Classy Girls This Christmas Season, From The Ever Elegant Lisa Victor | WATCH

All The Juicy Style Deets That Got Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Personally Interviewed by Adele in Vegas | WATCH

RE: Burna Boy's Edgy Looks, Outlander Picks Ronami Ogulu As 'The Best Stylist Of The Year'

Take A Look At Marsai Martin Radiantly Glammed By Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas

4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

For All the Styles You Rock – 2024 Edition

If you love love, get ready to be all smiles as you explore Toni Tone and Taye9ja’s romantic Christmas shoot. British-Nigerian author and content creator  Toni Omotola Adenle and her lover, US-based content creator  Taiwo Ogebule, thrilled fans across the internet with lovely Christmas portraits featuring 3 stunning looks, see below:

LOOK 1

Toni rocked an embellished black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The outfit was paired with a honey blonde ponytail, bold necklace, pinup earrings and strappy heels while Taye donned an all-black 2-piece with sheer sleeves on red-bottom soles

 

Photography: @amandaakokhiaphotography
Makeup: @taztazz
Hair Stylist: @deborahlola
Wardrobe stylist: @uo_styling
Set designer: @cacciasaurus

LOOK 2

Toni is seen in a gorgeous green corset dress with dangle earrings, a bracelet and her hair let down while Taye spots a lovely 2-piece with an interesting front section

 

Photography: @amandaakokhiaphotography
Makeup: @taztazz
Hair Stylist: @deborahlola
Wardrobe stylist: @uo_styling
Set designer: @cacciasaurus
Toni’s Dress: @redcarpetreadylincoln
Toni’s Necklace: @wearekrystal
Taye’s set: @erenti

LOOK 3

Toni slayed an exquisitely tiered nude tulle dress while Taye rocked a black suit layered with crisp white shirt and a black bowtie

 

Photography: @amandaakokhiaphotography
Makeup: @taztazz
Hair Stylist: @deborahlola
Wardrobe stylist: @uo_styling
Toni’s Dress: @a.t.k_fhouse

Credits: @t0nit0ne & @taye9ja

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

