Toni Tone & Taye9ja’s Fantastic Yuletide Shoot Deserve Your Attention. Check It Out

If you love love, get ready to be all smiles as you explore Toni Tone and Taye9ja’s romantic Christmas shoot. British-Nigerian author and content creator — Toni Omotola Adenle and her lover, US-based content creator — Taiwo Ogebule, thrilled fans across the internet with lovely Christmas portraits featuring 3 stunning looks, see below:

LOOK 1

Toni rocked an embellished black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The outfit was paired with a honey blonde ponytail, bold necklace, pinup earrings and strappy heels while Taye donned an all-black 2-piece with sheer sleeves on red-bottom soles

Photography: @amandaakokhiaphotography

Makeup: @taztazz

Hair Stylist: @deborahlola

Wardrobe stylist: @uo_styling

Set designer: @cacciasaurus

LOOK 2

Toni is seen in a gorgeous green corset dress with dangle earrings, a bracelet and her hair let down while Taye spots a lovely 2-piece with an interesting front section

Photography: @amandaakokhiaphotography

Makeup: @taztazz

Hair Stylist: @deborahlola

Wardrobe stylist: @uo_styling

Set designer: @cacciasaurus

Toni’s Dress: @redcarpetreadylincoln

Toni’s Necklace: @wearekrystal

Taye’s set: @erenti

LOOK 3

Toni slayed an exquisitely tiered nude tulle dress while Taye rocked a black suit layered with crisp white shirt and a black bowtie

Photography: @amandaakokhiaphotography

Makeup: @taztazz

Hair Stylist: @deborahlola

Wardrobe stylist: @uo_styling

Toni’s Dress: @a.t.k_fhouse

Credits: @t0nit0ne & @taye9ja

