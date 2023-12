Are you looking for a special recipe to serve your guests this season?

Take a look at this coconut rice preparation inspiration straight out of Temmy’s Kitchen. The resulting rice is described as slightly sweet, bursting with flavours, aromatic and perfect for making a strong impression. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temmy’s Kitchen (@temmys_kitchen2)

Credit: @temmys_kitchen2

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!