Secrets, Elections, and Love triangles in Season Finale Of University of Cruise

University of Cruise draws to an end with even more spicy drama and hilarious antics from our newbie undergraduates. The finale promises to have you glued to your screens and your feelings.

“Belema’s political campaign is going great, with an even better manifesto. However, a vulnerable conversation might be her downfall. Nikki Killa discovers her friend’s betrayal, but Zaddy shows her the rightful place, which is in his bed.

Meanwhile, Flo realises that everything she wanted was right in front of her all this time.”

Created by ‘Oma Areh and Executive Produced by ‘Oma Areh and Mercy Johnson-Okojie, University of Cruise is directed by Adeoluwa Owu and stars Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Esther Agunbiade, Vine Olugu, Chisom Onwuegbuzia, Scott Obilo, and Solomon Mike.

You can catch the repeats on Monday mornings at 9am WAT/10am CAT, Wednesday afternoons at 4pm WAT/5pm CAT, and Friday nights at 9:30pm WAT/10:30pm CAT!

Episode 13 airs this Saturday, December 30, 2023, on ROK TV on DSTV at 9 p.m. WAT/10 p.m. CAT and ROK UK at 9:30 p.m. WAT/10:30 p.m. CAT!

Watch the teaser below: