Festivals, Fashion, & Faith: NTT Global Destinations Orchestrates Symphony of Nigerian Culture for Halal Tourism

NTT Global Destinations‘ ambitious vision for Nigerian halal tourism took centre stage this year with the groundbreaking ‘ Halal Trade Expo,’ attracting investors from across the globe and forging lucrative partnerships that promise to unlock Nigeria’s immense potential.

By focusing on authenticity and local engagement, these initiatives have contributed to a nuanced understanding of Nigerian culture among international audiences interested in halal tourism.

Having dedicated itself to the promotion of Nigeria’s rich and diverse heritage, NGD strategically employed cultural diplomacy as a powerful tool with which to promote halal tourism, trade and investment cooperation. Through meticulously curated events, the company sought to bridge cultural gaps, foster international understanding, and elevate Nigeria’s status as a premier halal tourism destination.

The events hosted by NGD this year celebrated the country’s diverse cultural expressions, encompassing traditional music, fashion, art, gastronomy, and indigenous traditions. The main events included;

  • One Night in Kano- June 28 2023,
  • Durbar Festival in Bichi Emirates- June 29 2023
  • Cultural Diplomacy Unveiled- Abuja, Nov 28, 2023

These initiatives provided a platform for international visitors to experience Nigeria’s authentic halal-friendly offerings firsthand.

Our commitment to promoting halal tourism in Nigeria stems from our deep appreciation of the country’s diverse cultural heritage, said Elizabeth Agboola, CEO – NTT Global Destinations.

Through cultural diplomacy, we aim to showcase Nigeria’s unique traditions, fostering mutual respect and understanding while inviting the world to explore the richness of halal tourism in our country.

The events received widespread acclaim, drawing participation from esteemed international delegates via their Diplomatic Missions, tourism industry leaders, and cultural enthusiasts. The immersive experiences provided by NGD’s initiatives, highlighted Nigeria’s exquisite cultural tapestry, leaving an indelible mark on attendees and further positioning Nigeria as a must-visit destination for halal tourism.

NGD also remains committed to promoting halal destinations to Nigerian travellers via its relationship with the Jordanian Tourism Board – having hosted a 4 city roadshow in Nigeria in 2021, to promote a “Beyond Umrah” initiative, combining tourism offerings in Nigeria and Jordan.

Expanding the conversation beyond traditional pilgrimages, NGD took the stage at The Maldives Travel Market to explore innovative “Beyond Umrah” initiatives. These initiatives combine the spiritual journey of Umrah with the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives and other top destinations, opening doors for a richer and more diverse travel experience.

NGD celebrated love and commitment at a vibrant Marriage Conference in Kano State this December. As a special token of their support, they gifted one lucky couple the dream honeymoon – a breathtaking escape to the Maldives. This heartwarming gesture embodied NGD’s dedication to enriching the lives of Muslim communities.

NGD extends its deepest appreciation to the Nigerian government, the Diplomatic and International community in Nigeria, International Tourism board partners, Emirates of Northern Nigeria, Trade partners, and all other participants for their unwavering support, in making these events a resounding success.

