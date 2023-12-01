NTT Global Destinations Showcases Cultural Diplomacy in Abuja

NTT Global Destinations and its Founder Elizabeth Agboola, have become used to making huge waves on the Nigerian and international tourism landscape. Many people will recall their role in spearheading the first direct charter flight from Lagos to Montego Bay, Jamaica in December 2020. The story of that journey is beautifully captured in a book entitled, “Wings Roots and Branches” that was penned by Agboola.

The company has recently shifted gears to promote the concept of cultural diplomacy. This was on full display at an event hosted by NTT Global at the Chida International Hotel in Abuja on November 23rd, 2023.

Dubbed Cultural Diplomacy Unveiled, the event brought together the diplomatic community, various dignitaries from the North of Nigeria, business people and cultural performers, among others. It was aimed at showcasing the rich, cultural diversity of the North, to a multidimensional audience.

This event was a continuation of the work already started in 2021 when NTT Global Destinations partnered with the Jordan Tourism Board to promote halal tourism between the Middle East and The North of Nigeria.

Since then, NTT Global has been hosting members of the diplomatic and international communities in the North of Nigeria for the Durbar festival.

The latest event was a truly unique and first of its kind activity in Abuja and Agboola was keen to emphasize that, “Cultural Diplomacy is more than just a performance. It is an opportunity to promote dynamic and exceptional features of a State or region to a global audience, in any location.

The event also highlighted the importance of the Emirs of the North of Nigeria as key stakeholders and the custodians of cultural promotion and development. Indeed, the Emirs are widely regarded as being closest to the target population for various engagements involving international agencies, diplomatic missions as well and trade and investment organisations. NTT Global Destinations is actively engaged in fostering and strengthening such cooperation.

Patrons at the event enjoyed a vibrant networking experience and were treated to live displays, films highlighting the annual Durbar festival in various Northern States as well as interesting food and music. NTT Global Destinations will be hosting similar events across Nigeria in 2024.

