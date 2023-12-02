Connect with us

A Night of Queens: Get Ready for an All-Female Lineup Concert Celebrating Nigeria's Musical Powerhouses

December 17th

It is the time of year to get ready for Detty December with an unforgettable night of music and celebration. Livewire Concerts, an international entertainment company in Nigeria is launching its flagship of female concerts in Nigeria on December 17th, 2023.

Themed “A Night of Queens”, the concert will have an all-female lineup take the stage, featuring, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Simi, Waje, Niniola, Yemi Alade, Dope Ceaser and more, showcasing the incredible talent and diversity of Nigeria’s female music scene.

A Night of Queens concert is more than just a musical performance, it’s a celebration of female excellence and a testament to the groundbreaking achievements of these remarkable artistes. Each of the female artistes has made significant contributions to the Nigerian music industry, inspiring other women to aspire for greatness.

The concert promises a diverse musical medley, showcasing the unique styles and sounds that have made these artistes household names. From Tiwa Savage’s captivating Afropop to Teni’s infectious melodies, Simi’s soulful vocals to Waje’s powerful voice, Niniola’s vibrant energy to Yemi Alade’s electrifying performances, and Dope Ceaser’s captivating blend of genres, the audience is in for a treat that will leave them wanting more.

Sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria, the organiser of A Night of Queens aims to leave a lasting impression on the audience as the energy, excitement, and a sense of community that these women bring to the stage is contagious, and the audience is sure to be swept away by their talent and passion.

So, mark your calendars, save the date, and prepare for a night of unforgettable music, empowerment, and celebration as Nigeria’s musical Queens take the stage at A Night of Queens. Don’t miss out on this chance to experience the magic of Nigerian music at its finest.

Experience the magic – get your tickets here today.

For additional information, please check here, and For table reservations, please call 09070070026.

BellaNaija is a media partner for A Night of Queens

