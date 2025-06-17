Purposeful Travel With Elizabeth: How To Travel to Antarctica With a Nigerian Passport

If you’ve been following Purposeful Travel, you’ll realise how obsessed I am with making meaningful, multi-country trips possible and showing how far the Nigerian passport can really go when strategy meets intention.

Imagine checking off two World Wonders and the seventh continent in one trip. Sounds impossible? It’s not. Although I haven’t yet set foot in Antarctica, the plan is solid, and I’ve already assisted others in making it happen..

Why This Journey Matters

Antarctica is often seen as a place for scientists, inhospitable or unreachable. But Many Nigerians have made it there, and all it takes is planning, patience and a purposeful mindset.

But I don’t believe in flying all that way just for one destination, especially when South America offers so much richness, rhythm, and relevance for us as Nigerians. So if you’re chasing Antarctica, pair it with stops in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Peru. Your soul will thank you.

My Dream Route (and Maybe Yours Too)

If you’re travelling with a purpose, this 5-country combo (plus Antarctica!) offers culture, beauty, bucket-list stops, and serious bragging rights. So if, like me, you’ve already visited Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, then you should consider combining Argentina, Antarctica and Peru for your 7th continent adventure.

What a 9-Day Antarctica Cruise Looks Like

Departure: Ushuaia, Argentina

Duration: 9-11 days

Highlights:

Cross the Drake Passage (brace yourself!)

Set foot on the Antarctic Peninsula

Zodiac boat excursions to spot penguins, seals, and glaciers

Optional kayaking and polar plunge

Guided scientific lectures onboard

The part you’ve all been waiting for, cost estimates (per person) for the cruise alone:

Occupancy Type Average Price (USD) Single Cabin $11,000 – $16,000 Double Sharing $7,000 – $10,000 Triple Sharing $5,500 – $8,000

Visa Requirements for Nigerians (as of 2025)

Country Visa Type Notes Brazil Consulate in Lagos The non-appearance visa process is allowed. Please start up to 6 months for processing. Argentina Embassy in Abuja Apply first by email, and then you’re given an appointment date to physically submit at the embassy. 6-10 weeks for processing Uruguay Honorary consulate in Abuja Apply first by email or post documents (you must call them first if you’re going with the second option) 4-5 weeks for processing Peru Embassy in Ghana Apply first by email, and after approval, send documents to the embassy. Antarctica No visa required. Yes, you read that right! Cruise booking required; must enter via authorised port.

Why It’s Worth It

Check off the 7th continent: Antarctica is raw, wild and otherworldly.

Experience two World Wonders: Machu Picchu and Christ the Redeemer.

Feel the African roots in Brazil and the quiet elegance of Uruguay.

Travel with purpose, not pressure: this is exploration with meaning.

Yes, the road to Antarctica is far and expensive, but it’s also possible and incredibly rewarding, especially when paired with a South American adventure. The 7th continent isn’t out of reach; it’s just the next step in your purposeful travel journey.

Over the past five weeks, we’ve touched all seven continents, showing that with strategy, pride and purpose, Nigerians can go further than expected passport limitations. Travel with purpose. Represent with pride. Move with strategy. Because it’s not just about where you go, but how deeply it shapes you. Your journey doesn’t end here; it expands from here.