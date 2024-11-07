Curating for Impact: Ben Kay’s Perspective on Exhibitions and Artistic Development

This issue presents an in-depth conversation with Bernard Kyei Baffour, artistically known as Ben Kay, a distinguished figure in the interdisciplinary arts scene. Specializing in artistic photography, artist films, and moving images, Ben Kay’s work is grounded in Afrocentric visual storytelling, seamlessly weaving cultural heritage with contemporary social themes. His innovative approach has garnered both local and international recognition, including the prestigious International Talent Scholarship from Falmouth University, where he earned his Master of Arts in Film and Television.

Beyond his individual artistry, Ben Kay is a media entrepreneur, having founded Ghab Photographic Equip Hub and co-founded Snaphactory, where he curates visual narratives that resonate with global audiences. His personal work exemplifies a commitment to pushing the boundaries of contemporary African art, blending tradition with modernity to reflect the rich and complex stories of the African experience.

In this interview with Justine Adom, Ben Kay reflects on his artistic journey, the inspirations behind his work, and his vision for the future of African contemporary art.

Today, we are excited to introduce Bernard Kyei Baffour, also known as Ben Kay. Hi Bernard, we are thrilled to have you here with us today. Can you share a bit about your journey?

Thank you for having me. My journey has been driven by a deep passion for storytelling and a commitment to bringing Afrocentric narratives to the forefront of visual art. It has not always been easy, there have been numerous challenges along the way, but giving up was never an option. I choose to focus on the opportunities that arise from adversity. I am guided by a quest to unearth the rich stories that define us as a people. From the scars of colonialism to the triumphs of contemporary Africa, I aim to capture the essence of our collective journey; our joys, struggles, and aspirations. Through my lens, I strive to bridge the gap between past and present, weaving together tradition and modernity to create a tapestry of stories that resonate with audiences globally. This passion led me to pursue professional training in photography and filmmaking, and I was honoured to receive the esteemed title of Videographer of the Decade by the Takoradi Technical University’s SRC Executives Awards in 2021 for my role in artistic visual storytelling, bridging technical expertise with artistic outcomes and International Talent Scholarship from Falmouth University in 2022 which was awarded to me for my artistic approach and portfolio in visual storytelling both photography and film. Despite the difficulties, I have had the privilege of collaborating with visionary artists and exhibiting work that reflects on key social issues like the exploitation of African resources and global health inequities. My ultimate goal is to push the boundaries of visual storytelling, using my art as a powerful tool for cultural commentary and social transformation.

Can you discuss the artistic journey that led you to focus on Afrocentric visual storytelling? What are the key influences that shape your work today?

My artistic journey began in Ghana, deeply influenced by the rich cultural heritage and the vibrant storytelling tradition I grew up with. Over time, I realized that visual art could serve as a powerful platform to amplify African narratives, especially those often overshadowed by global perceptions. Key influences include African history, the resilience of its people, and the dynamic cultural expressions that have evolved from both colonial and post-colonial experiences. Films like “Buud Yam”, “Bamako” and “Taare Zameen Par” also had a significant impact, as it showcased the emotional depth and transformative potential of storytelling through visuals. Influences like the work of video artist Bill Viola, Nam June Paik, as well as the evocative photography of Carrie Mae Weems and Hank Willis Thomas, have profoundly shaped my practice.

How has your interdisciplinary approach, blending photography and moving images, evolved over the years?

My journey as an artist has been one of constant exploration, blending various art forms to convey stories and evoke emotions that go beyond words. I started with still photography, capturing moments that felt charged with meaning, but I soon recognized that a single image could not fully capture the complex textures of African experiences. This realization drew me toward moving images and video art, where abstraction, rhythm, and visual layering allow for a more immersive experience. Pursuing a Master’s in Film and Television expanded my technical and conceptual toolkit, enabling me to craft work that speaks through visual language itself, rather than conventional narrative. Through this medium, I aim to create evocative, dynamic pieces that invite viewers to experience, rather than simply observe the essence of these stories. Using movement and time to deepen the emotional connection between the viewer and the subject. This blending of mediums has expanded my creative palette, offering more dynamic ways to address themes like cultural identity and socio-political issues.

What does your creative process look like, from conceptualization to final execution? How do you ensure your projects convey the messages you intend?

My creative process often begins with research and reflection on the themes I want to explore, followed by sketching ideas and mapping out visual metaphors. Once I have a clear concept, I work through iterations, experimenting with lighting, composition, and angles to communicate the intended message. Throughout the process, I rely on feedback from collaborators and my own intuition to ensure the work is visually compelling and emotionally resonant.

You work across different mediums; photography, film, and moving images. How do you decide which medium best suits a particular project?

The subject matter often guides my choice of medium. Photography allows me to capture singular, powerful moments that convey cultural or emotional significance in a static yet impactful way. On the other hand, film and moving images provide a more immersive experience, offering the ability to explore narratives over time and add layers of depth through motion and sound. For example, when addressing themes like the exploitation of African resources, a still photograph can deliver a strong message, but incorporating motion and sound into the project brings a heightened sense of urgency and engagement. The dynamic nature of moving images enables me to create a more expansive and compelling narrative, drawing deeper attention from the viewer. This duality is why I often produce both still and moving images for the same project, ensuring the message resonates on multiple levels.

Your work often focuses on Africa’s socio-political landscape. Can you explain how you use visual art to address complex issues like health crises, resource exploitation, and cultural identity?

My work aims to spotlight critical issues facing Africa by creating visual metaphors that encourage viewers to engage with these topics on a deeper level. For instance, the conceptual photograph of a model wearing a nebulizer connected to a globe underlines Africa’s struggles during global health crises. It comments on the exploitation of African resources while highlighting the unequal distribution of solutions like vaccines. Through art, I make these abstract issues tangible, allowing the audience to engage with the emotional and human aspects of socio-political challenges.

What message do you hope viewers take away from your conceptual pieces, like the photograph of the male model with a nebulizer and globe?

I hope viewers see the resilience and perseverance of Africa in the face of adversity. The photograph is a commentary on Africa’s place in global politics, particularly in matters of health and resources. Through this piece, I want viewers to recognize both the exploitation that Africa endures and its enduring strength. The goal is to foster empathy, awareness, and ultimately, action toward a more equitable world.

How have audiences responded to your recent exhibitions? Have any specific critiques or reviews shaped your understanding or presentation of your work?

My recent exhibitions have been met with positive feedback, particularly my works addressing socio-political themes. Audiences at Greys Wharf-UK, during the exhibition hosted by The Photocopy Club titled “Coast,” responded especially well to these pieces, reflecting the resonance of these topics within the broader context of contemporary visual arts. The critical feedback has often focused on the emotional depth and conceptual strength of my pieces, which has encouraged me to continue pushing boundaries in my storytelling. I have found that both praise and constructive criticism help refine my approach, ensuring that my art remains impactful and relevant.

What role do public exhibitions play in your growth as an artist? How do you approach curating your work for different exhibitions?

Public exhibitions are vital to my growth, offering a platform to share my work with diverse audiences and receive feedback. When curating, I take into account the theme of the exhibition and the expected audience, ensuring that the pieces selected align with the exhibition’s goals while staying true to my artistic vision. Each exhibition offers an opportunity to refine how I present my narratives and engage with viewers.

Can you explain the techniques and tools you use to create your unique visual aesthetic, particularly in your moving images?

In creating my unique visual aesthetic, particularly in moving images, I draw on a combination of natural elements, symbolic props, and carefully designed lighting to evoke specific emotions and themes. Slow-motion and long takes are essential techniques I use to cultivate a sense of contemplation and introspection, allowing viewers to engage deeply with the visual narrative. These techniques help me express the underlying emotional currents of the story without overwhelming it with action, providing space for reflection. Videography and cinematography also serve as creative tools that support rather than define my artistic vision. By blending these disciplines, I am able to manipulate light, movement, and framing to align the visuals with the conceptual message of my work. The editing process plays a crucial role as well, where tools like Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve enable me to fine-tune the pacing and texture of the final piece. This allows for precise control over the rhythm and flow of the narrative, ensuring that the visual aesthetic aligns with the emotional tone and overall message I aim to convey. Through this process, I am able to create moving images that are not only visually striking but also deeply resonant, offering a layered experience that combines technical precision with artistic expression.

How have professional courses, such as those in Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, enhance your technical and artistic abilities?

These professional courses have allowed me to achieve international certification and significantly elevate the technical quality of my work, ensuring that it aligns with global industry standards. Through advanced training in tools like Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, and DaVinci Resolve, I have enhanced my ability to experiment with colour grading, transitions, and special effects. This has enabled me to translate my creative visions into polished, professional productions with greater precision and impact. These certifications have truly been transformative for my craft, and I am eager to pursue additional courses to continue refining my technical and artistic expertise.

You have worked with other creative talents, how do collaborations influence your artistic output?

Collaborations push me to expand beyond my creative comfort zone, challenging me to explore new visual textures, techniques, and perspectives. Working with other artists allows me to blend different forms of expression, enriching my own practice through shared experimentation. While these collaborations extend my skills and provide valuable learning opportunities, they serve to complement, not define, my personal artistic vision. Each collaboration is a dynamic exchange, enhancing my creative journey while allowing me to remain true to my core narrative and artistic approach.

Can you share more about your work with Snaphactory and Ghab Photographic Equip Hub? How do these ventures support or extend your artistic practice?

Snaphactory and Ghab Photographic Equip Hub allowed me to support fellow artists by providing a platform and the necessary tools to realize their projects. These ventures are extensions of my artistic practice, fostering collaboration and innovation within the visual arts community. By providing resources and opportunities, I am able to contribute to the creative ecosystem while continuously learning from others.

You have received notable accolades such as the International Talent Scholarship from Falmouth University and the Videographer of the Decade award from Takoradi Technical University. How have these recognitions shaped your career as an interdisciplinary artist?

Receiving the International Talent Scholarship from Falmouth University marked a pivotal moment in my academic and professional journey. This recognition not only affirmed my dedication to advancing visual storytelling, especially within the realm of Afrocentric narratives, but also served as a powerful motivator to expand my artistic practice. Awarded based on my demonstrated talent, the scholarship provided me with invaluable resources and opportunities to refine my skills in conceptual filmmaking, moving images, sound and deep theoretical research. This experience has been instrumental in shaping my career as an interdisciplinary artist, equipping me with the tools and knowledge necessary to explore and express complex narratives. The support from Falmouth University has significantly prepared me for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, reinforcing my commitment to pushing the boundaries of art and storytelling. As I continue my artistic journey, I am eager to leverage these skills to contribute meaningful narratives that resonate with diverse audiences. Additionally, the Videographer of the Decade award from Takoradi Technical University was a validation of my consistent efforts in the creative space. It highlighted my leadership in visual storytelling and served as a motivation to continually innovate in blending photography, film, and moving images. Both of these recognitions have opened doors for collaborations, deeper exploration in my practice, and expanded the reach of my work on a global scale.

How has working with different artists and creatives influenced the recognition and awards you have both received? Can you share a specific instance where a collaborative effort led to notable recognition for either yourself or your collaborators?

Collaboration is at the heart of my creative process, and it has often led to recognition not just for me, but for my collaborators as well. One standout project was my collaboration with Oscar Korbla Mawuli Awuku a renowned painter, where we blended painting and artistic photography to create a hybrid art piece. This project attracted significant media attention and received positive reviews for its innovative approach to visual storytelling. By combining our strengths, we were able to create something truly unique that spoke to both our individual artistic practices while expanding our reach. These collaborations always push me to think beyond my own perspective, ultimately enriching both my work and that of those I collaborate with.

What upcoming projects are you excited about? How do they continue or depart from your previous work?

I am particularly enthusiastic about my upcoming projects, “Emoji Deception”, “Pot of Wisdom”, “The Stone,” these will feature moving images, as well as “Voices of the Ancestors” and “Ahomatrofo,” which will showcase my artistic photography. These works delve into the complexities of digital communication and cultural identity, critically examining how our increasing reliance on symbols shapes human connections. In these projects, I continue my exploration of contemporary issues while introducing innovative visual techniques and narrative structures that mark a departure from my previous works. However, they remain firmly rooted in my overarching themes of cultural identity and socio-political commentary. By blending different mediums and approaches, I aim to provoke thought and spark meaningful conversations about the intersection of technology and human experience, ultimately contributing to the ongoing dialogue in contemporary African art.

Looking ahead, are there specific awards or honours you aspire to in the future, either as an individual artist or through collaborative projects? What milestones or achievements do you aim for next in your artistic journey?

As I look forward, I aspire to continue contributing to the global discourse on Afrocentric visual storytelling, and awards that recognize innovation and cultural impact in the arts are certainly on my horizon. Specifically, I would be honoured to receive recognition through international platforms such as the Venice Biennale or the Sundance Film Festival, where experimental films and cross-disciplinary projects are celebrated. Additionally, I aim to establish new milestones through my upcoming projects, which continues to explore themes of identity and communication. These efforts, along with fostering more collaboration, are steps towards my broader goal of redefining visual storytelling on a global stage and participate in international exhibitions.

How do you envision the future of Afrocentric visual storytelling in your practice? Are there any new themes or mediums you’re planning to explore?

I envision Afrocentric visual storytelling expanding to include more global perspectives, connecting Africa’s narratives to broader issues like climate change and global migration. I plan to explore virtual reality and immersive media as new ways to engage audiences, offering them a more interactive experience of my stories. The future holds endless possibilities for innovation, and I am eager to continue pushing the boundaries of how African stories are told and experienced.

Host: Bernard, thank you so much for sharing your insights and passion with us today. Your work beautifully captures the essence of Africa’s narrative, its resilience, challenges, and triumphs. It’s been truly inspiring to hear about your creative journey and vision. We look forward to seeing more of your powerful stories unfold in your art and films, and we wish you continued success in your entire artistic journey.

Bernard: Thank you for having me. It’s been an honour to share my journey, and I am excited to keep creating and contributing to the conversation about Africa’s rich stories. I appreciate the support.

Host: And to the readers, thank you for being a part of this conversation. Stay tuned for more inspiring features with creatives like Bernard Kyei Baffour. Keep exploring the art and stories that resonate with you.

Website: www.benkayvisuals.com

Instagram: benkay_

