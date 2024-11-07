Nigeria Data Protection Commission Launches Awareness Campaign on Data Privacy Rights for Nigerians

Connect with us

3 hours ago

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has launched an awareness initiative aimed at educating Nigerians on their data privacy rights. This effort seeks to ensure that individuals’ personal information collected by organizations remains secure. Misuse of personal data can lead to potential risks, including financial loss, identity theft, and, in rare cases, serious harm.

The NDPC mandates that organizations collecting and processing Nigerians’ personal information for any purpose must register with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and implement measures to safeguard Nigerians’ personal information.

Under the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, processing personal data without proper registration is illegal. Failure to comply with registration requirements constitutes an offense punishable by law.

For further information and guidance on the registration process, please visit the NDPC website at www.ndpc.gov.ng or direct inquiries to [email protected].

About the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC):

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is the regulatory authority responsible for enforcing data protection laws and ensuring compliance with data protection standards in Nigeria. NDPC aims to protect individuals’ privacy rights and promote responsible data management practices across various sectors.

