From Rising Stars to Reigning Queens: A Night of Queens delivered Unforgettable Moments

December 17th 2023 will be remembered for “A Night of Queens” Concert, as Eko Convention Center witnessed an electrifying convergence of talent and charisma as Livewire Productions delivered the anticipated concert. The stage was graced by an ensemble of extraordinary female Afrobeat artists, turning the night into a harmonious celebration of power and grace.

More than mere formalities, the introductions at A Night of Queens were mini-celebrations, each one tailored to the upcoming artist. Bolanle Austen Peters‘ pronouncements held the weight of history and admiration, while Helen Paul‘s playful tributes sparked laughter and excitement.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde‘s star-struck introductions added a touch of glamour, ensuring each queen’s entrance was met with thunderous applause. This was a sisterhood, not just a lineup, and the respect and energy exchanged between the queens only magnified the power of the night.

The stage wasn’t just a platform for music; it was a canvas where stories were told, emotions were felt, and a celebration of the indomitable spirit of women in the music industry unfolded. From the sultry ballads to the high-energy anthems, every note resonated with power, grace, and a celebration of the feminine spirit.

The night featured stellar performances from Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Simi, Waje, Niniola, Teni, Ms.Dsf and other remarkable artists, each contributing to the symphony of sounds that defined “A Night of Queens.”

The diversity in styles and genres showcased the richness of Nigeria’s female music scene. But the spotlight wasn’t confined to established stars, rising talents like DJ Casapersandra, M.I.A, Rose May Alaba, J’Dess, Honeybell, Ashny, Kohsea, Leobliss, Lisayaro, and Tosin Robeck, Ms Jorji also took the stage, proving that the future of Nigerian music is as diverse and dazzling as the present.

Every artist brought their individual charm, weaving together a symphony that echoed the unified rhythm of the audience. “A Night of Queens” not only honoured the musical excellence of these queens but also redefined norms, introducing a new era of inclusivity and empowerment in the music landscape.

By dedicating a platform solely to female artists, Livewire Productions shed light on the immense talent and diverse voices often overlooked in the music industry. The impact of their decision was undeniable, as evidenced by the powerful performances and the enthusiastic response from the audience.

It takes collaboration to spark a revolution. The groundbreaking platform of “A Night of Queens” was fueled by the vision of these dedicated sponsors: First Bank of Nigeria, Bet9ja, Pepsi, MTN Nigeria, and Teeling Whiskey. Together, they helped ignite a movement for equality and showcase the undeniable talent waiting to be unleashed in Nigerian music.

