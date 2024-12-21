Connect with us

Iyabo Ojo is the Moment! See Her Absolutely Stunning 47th Birthday Looks

Iyabo Ojo is the Moment! See Her Absolutely Stunning 47th Birthday Looks

Just a day before her birthday, Iyabo Ojo shared a post reflecting on her journey, dressed in a beautiful lace buba and iro with a matching gele. Her caption read, “As I approach my 47th birthday in a few hours, I want to express my deepest gratitude to God Almighty…”

Today, the Nollywood star turned 47 and celebrated with all the flair and style.

For her first look, Iyabo stunned in a black dress from Mubrik Luxury, featuring bold orange and gold detailing added just the right touch of elegance, making the outfit both regal and effortlessly stylish.

Her second look took things up a notch—a sequined gold dress from Lanre Da Silva’s SS25 “Eternal Glamour” collection. The one-arm design, dramatic oversized bow, and thigh-high slit brought all the glitz and edge needed for a birthday queen.

Check out both looks below:

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

