Georgina and Emmanuel Went From Being Family Friends To Starting Their Own Family!

Sometimes, your soulmate could be closer than you think, and it just takes a little spark to make you realize it.

Georgina and Emmanuel had been in each other’s lives for as long as they could remember. They were family friends who grew up together. However, it wasn’t until years later, when their mums stepped in to play Cupid, that their love story truly began to unfold.

Their reunion was the best thing ever as it has now signed them up for a lifetime of bliss! Their pre-wedding photos are nothing short of stunning, with each frame radiating pure love and beauty. You certainly want to scroll and take it all in.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Georgina:

Who would have thought that the childhood Tom and Jerry would grow to become Lovebirds? We have been friends since childhood as our families were friends. However we lost contact at a very young age till he was in his final year in the university while I was in 200 level.

And all thanks to our Mums, Reuniting was the best thing to ever happen to us as we knew from the very first call and date that we were meant for each other. Years of friendship, love, happiness, sacrifices, and prayers was worth it in the end, as God has beautifully prepared our ‘Happily Ever After.’

