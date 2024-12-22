Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Georgina and Emmanuel Went From Being Family Friends To Starting Their Own Family!

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Iyabo Ojo is the Moment! See Her Absolutely Stunning 47th Birthday Looks

Beauty Sweet Spot

A New Queen! Doris Ogah is the 45th Miss Nigeria

BN TV Sweet Spot

3 Celebrations, 1 Day: Nancy Isime Went Big for Her 33rd–Watch the Videos

Sweet Spot

These Graceful Birthday Photos of Real Warri Pikin's Mum Are Simply Gorgeous–You'll Love Them!

BN TV Inspired Living Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Oprah Winfrey & Friends Throw a Star-Studded Birthday Surprise for Gayle King's 70th!

BN TV Sweet Spot

Michelle Obama Says Barack is the Toughest to Shop For | Her Hilarious Holiday Chat with Jennifer Hudson

Beauty BN TV Music News Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr & Mo Abudu Reunite, Redefining Sisterhood & Ageless Glamour | WATCH

BN TV Inspired Relationships Style Sweet Spot

A Legacy Woven With Love: Deola & Teniola Sagoe Cover Marie Claire Nigeria's Holiday Edition

Inspired Living Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Double Dose of Celebration for Nancy Isime: Turning 33 & Getting Her Dream Home!

Sweet Spot

Georgina and Emmanuel Went From Being Family Friends To Starting Their Own Family!

Avatar photo

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Sometimes, your soulmate could be closer than you think, and it just takes a little spark to make you realize it.

Georgina and Emmanuel had been in each other’s lives for as long as they could remember. They were family friends who grew up together. However, it wasn’t until years later, when their mums stepped in to play Cupid, that their love story truly began to unfold.

Their reunion was the best thing ever as it has now signed them up for a lifetime of bliss! Their pre-wedding photos are nothing short of stunning, with each frame radiating pure love and beauty. You certainly want to scroll and take it all in.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Georgina:

Who would have thought that the childhood Tom and Jerry would grow to become Lovebirds? We have been friends since childhood as our families were friends. However we lost contact at a very young age till he was in his final year in the university while I was in 200 level.

  

And all thanks to our Mums, Reuniting was the best thing to ever happen to us as we knew from the very first call and date that we were meant for each other. Years of friendship, love, happiness, sacrifices, and prayers was worth it in the end, as God has beautifully prepared our ‘Happily Ever After.’

         

Credits

Bride @georgiina_a
Photography @promzimedia | @rd.visuals_
Videography @visuals.by.carter
Content creator @limeandheat
Groom’s outfit @o.j_clothing
Bride’s trad outfit @prudential_atelier
Makeup @tiannahs_glam
Hair @yb__luxury
Hairstylist @mobeautybar
Gele @onomegele
Fan @onyix_craft
Planner @victoriabrooksevents 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php