Powede Awujo's Christmas Tree is Giving Us All the Warm Fuzzies—Here's How to Recreate it

Lizzo Sets the Record Straight: What Really Happened in Amsterdam & Her Take on Cancel Culture

Take a Tour Inside Meagan Good’s Relaxed & Stylish Los Angeles New Home

Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on My Career Lessons from 2024

Oprah Winfrey & Friends Throw a Star-Studded Birthday Surprise for Gayle King's 70th!

From Production Sets to the Emmys: Busola Komolafe's Journey to Championing African Narratives

It’s a Double Dose of Celebration for Nancy Isime: Turning 33 & Getting Her Dream Home!

She Did It! 34-Year-Old Angélique Angarni-Filopon Breaks Age Barriers to Become Miss France 2025

16 Days of Activism: WARIF's Movement against Gender-Based Violence grows Stronger

Jackie Appiah's 41st Birthday Was all about Glamour, Gratitude & Giving Back | Watch Her Vlog

14 seconds ago

You know it’s Christmas when homes start to sparkle with beautiful decorations, and at the centre of it all is the Christmas tree. Often the star of the holiday setup, it’s where creativity and festive cheer come alive.

For media personality and former beauty queen Powede Awujo, her Christmas tree is more than just décor—it’s a celebration of the season and everything she holds dear. Every detail, from the colours to the ornaments, was chosen with care and love.

Powede opted for silver and brown decorations that match effortlessly with her living room’s aesthetic, creating a serene and stylish vibe. Adding a bit of fun, she transformed velvet balls into Mickey Mouse-shaped ornaments, showing her playful side and making the tree even more delightful.

Powede’s tree is a stunning mix of elegance and sentiment, a perfect reflection of the magic that Christmas brings. Take a peek at her beautiful creation below and get inspired for your own holiday décor.

 

A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

