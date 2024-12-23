Powede Awujo’s Christmas Tree is Giving Us All the Warm Fuzzies—Here’s How to Recreate it

You know it’s Christmas when homes start to sparkle with beautiful decorations, and at the centre of it all is the Christmas tree. Often the star of the holiday setup, it’s where creativity and festive cheer come alive.

For media personality and former beauty queen Powede Awujo, her Christmas tree is more than just décor—it’s a celebration of the season and everything she holds dear. Every detail, from the colours to the ornaments, was chosen with care and love.

Powede opted for silver and brown decorations that match effortlessly with her living room’s aesthetic, creating a serene and stylish vibe. Adding a bit of fun, she transformed velvet balls into Mickey Mouse-shaped ornaments, showing her playful side and making the tree even more delightful.

Powede’s tree is a stunning mix of elegance and sentiment, a perfect reflection of the magic that Christmas brings. Take a peek at her beautiful creation below and get inspired for your own holiday décor.