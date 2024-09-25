Beauty
Check Out These Stunning Beauty Looks From #HerMoneyHerPower Event
Over the weekend, BellaNaija and SheTank launched the #HerMoneyHerPower event which united women and men alike to delve into the importance and significance of women’s economic power. the beauty looks were as fascinating as the discussions, with attendees making bold statements through their choice of makeup and hairstyles. Pristine hairstyles and makeup looks were the order of the day as the guests opted for soft neutral tones.
Check out the beauty looks that caught our attention at the event:
1. Veekee James-Atere
Makeup: @bibyonce
Hair Stylist: @adefunkeee_salon
Photographer: @eyeswideshotng
2. Uche Pedro
Hair: @slayedbyajey
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
3. Ink Balogun
Makeup: @glambrushes_
Hair: @hairbyannson
Photos: @promzimedia
4. Powede Awujo
5. Oluwaseye Oladejo
6. Diana Eneje
7. Morenike Molehin
Makeup: @bellebibiiana
8. Rahama Sadau
Makeup: @danielstudio_001
Photo: @thecollinsakan
9. Abiola Ahmed-Kass
Hair: @gsignature
Makeup:@zinys_pro_mua