Check Out These Stunning Beauty Looks From #HerMoneyHerPower Event

Temi Otedola’s Runway Walk at L’Oréal Paris Défilé is a Moment of African Beauty | Watch Her Strut!

Idia Aisien Covers GQ South Africa's September Issue as Nollywood’s Next Superstar

#MessWithLancôme Lagos Event – A Beauty Playground with No Rules

Ayo Edebiri is a Work of Art in Custom Bottega Veneta at The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

“This Year Was Me Introducing Myself. Next Year, I’m Just Gonna Have Fun”: Tyla Graces ELLE’s October Issue

Tems Dazzles in Red at Toronto Concert & Receives Gold Certification For "Me & U"

Lancôme unveils the #MESSWITHLANCÔME in Nigeria! | Get ready for this

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Over the weekend, BellaNaija and SheTank  launched the #HerMoneyHerPower event which united women and men alike to delve into the importance and significance of women’s economic power. the beauty looks were as fascinating as the discussions, with attendees making bold statements through their choice of makeup and hairstyles. Pristine hairstyles and makeup looks were the order of the day as the guests opted for soft neutral tones.

Check out the beauty looks that caught our attention at the event:

1. Veekee James-Atere

Makeup: @bibyonce
Hair Stylist: @adefunkeee_salon
Photographer: @eyeswideshotng

2. Uche Pedro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Hair: @slayedbyajey
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya 

3. Ink Balogun

Makeup: @glambrushes_
Hair: @hairbyannson
Photos: @promzimedia

4. Powede Awujo

5. Oluwaseye Oladejo

6. Diana Eneje

7. Morenike Molehin

Makeup: @bellebibiiana 

8. Rahama Sadau

Makeup: @danielstudio_001
Photo: @thecollinsakan

9. Abiola Ahmed-Kass

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiola Ahmed-Kass (@abiola.hd)

Hair: @gsignature
Makeup:@zinys_pro_mua

 

