Check Out These Stunning Beauty Looks From #HerMoneyHerPower Event

Over the weekend, BellaNaija and SheTank launched the #HerMoneyHerPower event which united women and men alike to delve into the importance and significance of women’s economic power. the beauty looks were as fascinating as the discussions, with attendees making bold statements through their choice of makeup and hairstyles. Pristine hairstyles and makeup looks were the order of the day as the guests opted for soft neutral tones.

Check out the beauty looks that caught our attention at the event:

1. Veekee James-Atere

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair Stylist: @adefunkeee_salon

Photographer: @eyeswideshotng

2. Uche Pedro

Hair: @slayedbyajey

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya

3. Ink Balogun

Makeup: @glambrushes_

Hair: @hairbyannson

Photos: @promzimedia

4. Powede Awujo

5. Oluwaseye Oladejo

6. Diana Eneje

7. Morenike Molehin

Makeup: @bellebibiiana

8. Rahama Sadau

Makeup: @danielstudio_001

Photo: @thecollinsakan

9. Abiola Ahmed-Kass

Hair: @gsignature

Makeup:@zinys_pro_mua

