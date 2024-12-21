Doechii Channels British-Nigerian Designer, Tolu Coker for Her GRAMMY Museum Performance

Rapper and fashion trailblazer Doechii has once again turned heads—this time, in a stunning creation by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker. At the Recording Academy’s GRAMMY Museum event, Doechii delivered a masterclass blending avant-garde style with timeless sophistication.

Her khaki-toned ensemble, featuring structured puff sleeves and a pleated mini skirt, reimagines classic tailoring with a playful edge. The sharp collar and bold brooch accents add a dash of authority, while the subtle plaid detailing hints at a nostalgic yet modern vibe.

Doechii paired the look with striped pointed-toe heels and sheer calf-length socks, an unexpected combination that elevates the outfit’s quirky charm. Her sleek, braided hairstyle and radiant smile were the perfect finishing touches, exuding confidence and individuality.

This is a celebration of Nigerian talent on the international stage with Tolu Coker’s impressive craftsmanship shining through every stitch. Swipe through the carousel below for more:

