Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 Kicked Off With a Bang: Here’s the Highlight of Week One

Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 kicked off on December 13, and it kicked off with a bang! If you missed the events of the first week, no worries here are the exciting highlights:

Mo Abudu’s Film Journey and Business Tips: A Masterclass Takeaway

Media Mogul Mo Abudu lifts the curtain on her filmmaking journey, sharing key business moves and tips for those diving into the same industry.

Malik Afegbua’s AI & Machine Learning Workshop: Creating Awesome Visuals

Nigerian creative artist, filmmaker, and designer, Malik Afegbua, led an AI workshop at Entertainment Week Lagos. Participants learned how to use artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to create professional videos and images to suit different purposes.

ISWIS Power Duo’s Podcasting 101: Mastering the Art of Audio Engagement

Jola Ayeye and Fk Abudu, hosts of the popular Nigerian podcast I Said What I Said (ISWIS), took the listeners on a journey of mastering the art of podcasting, sharing insights on engaging the target audience through the power of audio.

Deal Room Buzz: Where Business Gets Real

Not just a room but a space for industry leaders, creatives, and investors to come together and bring to life business discussions, partnerships, and collaborations.

EWL Facilities Tour

Dare Art-Alade and Deola Art-Alade guide guests through an exclusive tour of Entertainment Week Lagos facilities, showcasing the film hub, deal rooms, keynote spaces, workshops, marketplace, exhibition hall, VIP lounge, and the Club X.

Week 1 of Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 is just the beginning. Stay tuned for further updates from Week 2, featuring even more masterclasses, workshops, performances, and networking opportunities. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this celebration of African entertainment!

To register and stay updated on the latest schedule, upcoming masterclasses, panel sessions, and more, visit the website.

Registration is free

