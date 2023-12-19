Connect with us

Events Promotions

Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 Kicked Off With a Bang: Here’s the Highlight of Week One

Events Living Promotions

FirstBank is bringing the Magic of the Season with DecemberIssaVybe 2023

Events Promotions

Celebrating the Macallan: Enjoy Highlights from the Launch of The renowned Whisky Brand's Lounge

Events Style

Drumrolls! BellaNaija Style's "The Definitive Best Dressed List" is Back!

Events Music Promotions

Glam Up & Get your Squad Ready for A Night of Queens | December 17

Events News Promotions

A Weekend of Fun: Fidelity Bank to Host the First-Ever Family Weekend Fiesta on December 16-17

Events Promotions

Luxury Unveiled: Montaigne Place Unveils the Exquisite ‘Creed Carmina’ Fragrance From the House of Creed in Lagos

Events Promotions

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce Held Its 18th Presidential Inauguration Dinner | Here’s How It Went

Beauty Events Promotions

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

Events Promotions

Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 Launch Party Sets the Stage for an Epic Edition

Events

Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 Kicked Off With a Bang: Here’s the Highlight of Week One

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 kicked off on December 13, and it kicked off with a bang! If you missed the events of the first week, no worries here are the exciting highlights:

  • Mo Abudu’s Film Journey and Business Tips: A Masterclass Takeaway

Media Mogul Mo Abudu lifts the curtain on her filmmaking journey, sharing key business moves and tips for those diving into the same industry.

  • Malik Afegbua’s AI & Machine Learning Workshop: Creating Awesome Visuals

Nigerian creative artist, filmmaker, and designer, Malik Afegbua, led an AI workshop at Entertainment Week Lagos. Participants learned how to use artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to create professional videos and images to suit different purposes.

  • ISWIS Power Duo’s Podcasting 101: Mastering the Art of Audio Engagement

 Jola Ayeye and Fk Abudu, hosts of the popular Nigerian podcast I Said What I Said (ISWIS), took the listeners on a journey of mastering the art of podcasting, sharing insights on engaging the target audience through the power of audio.

  • Deal Room Buzz: Where Business Gets Real

Not just a room but a space for industry leaders, creatives, and investors to come together and bring to life business discussions, partnerships, and collaborations.

  • EWL Facilities Tour

Dare Art-Alade and Deola Art-Alade guide guests through an exclusive tour of Entertainment Week Lagos facilities, showcasing the film hub, deal rooms, keynote spaces, workshops, marketplace, exhibition hall, VIP lounge, and the Club X.

Week 1 of Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 is just the beginning. Stay tuned for further updates from Week 2, featuring even more masterclasses, workshops, performances, and networking opportunities. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this celebration of African entertainment!

To register and stay updated on the latest schedule, upcoming masterclasses, panel sessions, and more, visit the website.

Registration is free

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on The Lessons Shared Through the Year with My BellaNaija Family

Chaste Inegbedion: The Many Ways Technology is Enhancing Economy & Healthcare

See How Velveeta Viban is Promoting Inclusive Communities in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…

Nana Akua Amofa: 15 Life Lessons Adulting Has Taught Me

Smart Emmanuel: How Can We Tackle Problems AI Cannot Solve?
css.php