Market Square Expands Retail Chain Into the Core North, Set to Unveil Premier Store in Kaduna

Residents of Kaduna and its environs, get ready for an extraordinary shopping experience as Market Square, one of the esteemed neighborhood retail supermarket chains, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest store in Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria. This store is situated within the bustling premises of Capitol Mall, Zaria Road, Barnawa, and marks the 28th of its kind in Nigeria, promising a unique and delightful shopping experience for residents in and around the ancient city.

Strategically positioned in the thriving Barnawa area, this Market Square store is set to become the go-to destination for rapidly growing communities, including Makera District, Kachia Road, Christ Embassy Kaduna, Tundun Wada, Air Force Base Kaduna, and Kaduna Poly. With a grand opening spectacle scheduled for Saturday, December 23, 2023, this event marks the beginning of a new era in retail excellence.

Employing over 80 dedicated workers, this Market Square store transcends being just a retail space; it’s a community hub. The store is stocked with an extensive range of high-quality products, including groceries, packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, wines and spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances, serving as a treasure trove of delights that caters to the diverse needs of the community.

Timothy Abati, Marketing Manager of Sundry Markets Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,

Our mission at Market Square is to offer customers top-quality products at the most competitive prices, ensuring their shopping experience is exceptional where customers can find more and pay less. We are happy to embark on this exciting journey extending our footprint to residents of Kaduna and environs

Market Square’s reach is beyond the physical stores as it also has a vibrant online presence. Visit www.marketsquareng.com to explore a world of convenience and order your favourite items from anywhere. Say goodbye to long lines and hello to doorstep delivery.

Market Square, one of the pioneers in delivering unparalleled value, has established its presence across major cities in Nigeria. From Abuja, Owerri, Aba, Umuahia, Uyo, Eket, Yenagoa, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin City, and Ogun to Lagos State, the retail giant consistently brings reach, ease, and affordability to shoppers nationwide.

As the countdown to the grand opening on Saturday, December 23, 2023, begins, Market Square eagerly anticipates serving the residents of Kaduna and its environs. The store’s shelves are stocked, the staff are ready, and the promise of an extraordinary shopping experience awaits.

Join Market Square on this retail journey, where convenience, affordability, and exceptional quality converge. For more information about Market Square, please get in touch with the team via their email. Also, see their Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages (@Marketsquarengr) for updates and exciting promotions.

Sponsored Content