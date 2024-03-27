Asaba Welcomes Market Square: Grand Opening Draws Crowds

The vibrant city of Asaba in Delta State buzzes with excitement as Market Square, Nigeria’s premium family retail destination, opens its doors to the community on Saturday, March 23rd. This grand opening of the newest Market Square outlet, strategically located in the heart of Asaba, marks a significant milestone as the 30th store launched across Nigeria by Sundry Markets.

Excitement rippled through the eager residents of Asaba who descended upon the newly opened Market Square outlet as early as 8:00 a.m., eager to embark on a journey of discovery. Among them was Mrs. Patricia Obaigbena, a long-time resident of Ibusa, near Asaba, who couldn’t contain her anticipation.

I’ve been eagerly awaiting the opening of Market Square in our city, and it has far surpassed my expectations! she exclaimed. The spacious layout, the diverse array of products, and the warm hospitality of the staff truly create a shopping paradise. In Lagos, I’m a regular at the Market Square located at the Maryland Mall; it’s become my family’s go-to destination.

In and around the Junction Mall, where the new Asaba Market Square is nestled, the atmosphere pulsates with joy and excitement. Early shoppers, accompanied by their children and other family members, converge with fellow residents of Asaba to immerse themselves in a carnival-like celebration.

Vibrant music fills the air, mingling with the laughter of children as they indulge in face painting and other playful activities. It is a scene straight out of a festive fairytale, marking the official opening of the fastest-growing retail chain in Nigeria.

Timothy Abati, the Marketing Manager at Sundry Markets Limited, shared in the jubilation of the residents, remarking,

Asaba holds a special place in our hearts, and we are thrilled to bring Market Square to this dynamic city. The overwhelming response from the community reaffirms our commitment to providing top-notch retail experiences. This is why we have consistently strived to bring convenience and affordability to shoppers nationwide.

The launch of the Asaba Market Square outlet not only signifies a milestone for Sundry Markets Limited but also underscores the company’s dedication to serving communities across Nigeria. Since its inception in 2015 with the first outlet in Yenagoa, Bayelqqsa State, Market Square has expanded its footprint, becoming a household name in major cities nationwide.

Today, Market Square has an extensive network of stores in major cities such as Abuja, Owerri, Aba, Umuahia, Uyo, Eket, Yenagoa, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Lagos, and Kaduna, and now in Asaba.

As the excitement continues to reverberate through the streets of Asaba, Market Square invites everyone to join in the celebration and experience the joy of shopping at their newest retail haven.

For more information about Market Square and its offerings, residents can visit their website or follow @MarketSquarengr on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram @Marketsquarengr

About Market Square

Market Square is one of the leading retail brands in Nigeria, with a mission to provide quality products, affordable prices, and exceptional customer service. With multiple stores across several states, Market Square aims to create a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for customers nationwide.

