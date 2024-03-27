Emerging a Transformative Force: Filmmakers Mart is reshaping Logistics in the Nollywood Industry

Nollywood, one of the world’s largest film industries in terms of output, has made a considerable contribution to Nigeria’s GDP in the last decade. However, despite its global standing, Nollywood grapples with a myriad of challenges, including insufficient cinema screens, concerns about quality control, a declining consumer base, logistical issues, the search for trustworthy service providers, and limited access to creative talent.

In light of these challenges, Nigerian filmmakers are increasingly turning to technology and founding startups to address these issues head-on.

Among them, Filmmakers Mart (FMM) has emerged as a significant player, influencing logistics and film production services in Nollywood. It began as Recce Solutions in 2021, initially offering only location solutions. However, it has since evolved into an end-to-end marketplace for all aspects of video production. Filmmaker Mart now stands as one of Africa’s premier one-stop marketplace, catering to every aspect of video production.

It serves as a vital link connecting entertainment businesses and creatives to everything they need for video production, from locations to logistics support and talent—both cast and crew. Through this platform, vendors, talents, and others can onboard themselves, while filmmakers can directly book whatever they need. This platform significantly reduces production costs and time, streamlining the filmmaking process for African filmmakers.

Founded by a team of four, including Eric Kafui Okyerefo, Igho Avuiroevarie Arusi, Chioma Paul-Dike, and Victor Tobi Awotidebe, Filmmakers Mart is the result of a collective passion to revolutionize the film and entertainment industry. Drawing on their experiences as filmmakers, the founders aimed to provide innovative solutions to address industry challenges.

The mission of Filmmakers Mart is clear: to deliver seamless and verified services within an end-to-end marketplace for filmmakers and creatives. Their vision extends to becoming the leading global marketplace for the film and entertainment industry in Africa.

As the African film sector experiences exponential growth, the teams providing innovative solutions serve as significant drivers of this progress. Filmmakers Mart is among those leading in this aspect, addressing essential problems in the film industry, including location and logistics issues, through technology.

The team at Filmmakers Mart is dedicated to advancing the African film industry. By delivering tailored production services, they play a vital role in enhancing the industry’s operational efficiency and fostering the creation of higher-quality productions.

Filmmakers in need of production support or talents seeking to showcase their skills can sign up here to find what they need.

