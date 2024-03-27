Celebrating Every Step of Life with the ‘Out on a Limb’ Experience 2024

This April, lace up your walking shoes and join the walk to change lives one step at a time! Out On a Limb 2024, hosted by The IREDE Foundation, isn’t just a walk, it’s a powerful statement against discrimination and a celebration of resilience.

This Walk together is not just about raising awareness; but taking a stand for the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities.

Every step you take helps raise funds for prosthetic limbs, fostering independence and joy in the lives of Child Amputees. Every Step you take counts. Click here to register today and be a part of the change you wish to see in the world.

Date: Saturday, April 13th, 2024

Venue: YMCA of Lagos, 77, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos amongst 59 other Locations

Time: 7 am

What Does Out On A Limb (OOAL) Aim to Achieve?

Empowerment through action: Every step taken empowers child amputees by driving awareness and raising money for prosthetic limbs. Every fund raised helps to give these children mobility and independence.

Unity in diversity: During Out On A Limb, people from various backgrounds come together. It celebrates diversity, acceptance, and equal opportunity.

Inspiration and hope: To find stories of strength and determination along the way that give the hope that dreams can come true and that every step forward is a triumph of the power of humanity.

Leverage the impact of community to drive change, The IREDE Foundation invites you to join the Power of 3 challenge; Donate 3,000 Naira, and refer 3 of your friends to do the same!

Turn small acts of kindness into grand gestures of love and support for child amputees, by giving them the gift of mobility and access to a better and easier childhood.

Kindly click here to donate to the cause today and mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to walk with purpose.

For more information, please, reach out to [email protected] or 07087109596.

