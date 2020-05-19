Together, We Can Help Irede Foundation Provide 4-Year-Old Adanna with the Prosthetic Limb She Needs

4-year-old Adanna is the Irede Foundation beneficiary of the month. At the age of four, Adanna has had to deal with trauma from an accident which resulted in a deformed limb.

On the 9th of December 2018, Adanna and her dad were on their way home from church when a trailer lost its brakes, knocking her father off and running through Adanna’s leg. Adanna’s father was badly injured, and Adanna was left with a deformed limb. In the past two years, Adanna has had difficulties moving about and participating in school activities.

The Irede Foundation is raising 195,000 Naira to balance up the funds to make a prosthetic foot for Adanna and they need your help. So far, the foundation has raised N155,200 out of N350,000 and about 195,000 Naira is still needed. If 195 people donate just 1,000 Naira each, the remaining sum of 195,000 will be complete.

So If 195 of you use this link https://t.co/bBmBUbpVeW which allows you to give N1000 only, we would have made Adanna Smile again! Ps. She hasn’t been smiling since her accident ☹️ If you use this link, https://t.co/GCL9DhuBVK you can give any amount. One more thing, please RT! pic.twitter.com/BlRyll3QJT — The Irede Foundation (@theirede) May 19, 2020

You can join Irede Foundation and help Adanna walk again by donating at least 1,000 Naira. Donate 1,000 here. If you want to donate more than a thousand Naira, you can do so here.

Let’s come together to make Adanna walk and smile again.

