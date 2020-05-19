Connect with us

Features Inspired

Together, We Can Help Irede Foundation Provide 4-Year-Old Adanna with the Prosthetic Limb She Needs

Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Thelma's Experience of Being Intersex & Living in Nigeria is All the Inspiration You Need Today

Features

Won Le Wa Ku! Nigerian Leaders Didn't Get Elected To Be Stressed Out Like This

Career Features

Dienye Diri: These Skills Will Help You Get into the Workforce Efficiently

Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Online Learning or Home Schooling?

Career Features Inspired

Lawyer & Digital Entrepreneur 'Fred Oyetayo of Fresible is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Features

Are You Young & Ambitious Looking to Get on the Home Ownership Ladder?

Career Features

Osayi Lasisi: How To Sell your Products and Services Faster Using Affiliate Programs

Features Inspired

Nigerians Can't Seem To Catch a Break From a Cycle of Despair & Hopelessness

Features Music

Money Matters with Nimi: How Entertainers Can Keep the Vibe & Make Money During this Pandemic

Features

Together, We Can Help Irede Foundation Provide 4-Year-Old Adanna with the Prosthetic Limb She Needs

The Irede Foundation is raising 195,000 Naira to balance up the funds to make a prosthetic foot for Adanna and they need your help. So far, the foundation has raised N155,200 out of N350,000 and about 195,000 Naira is still needed. If 195 people donate just 1,000 Naira each, the remaining sum of 195,000 will be complete.
BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Image

4-year-old Adanna is the Irede Foundation beneficiary of the month. At the age of four, Adanna has had to deal with trauma from an accident which resulted in a deformed limb.

On the 9th of December 2018, Adanna and her dad were on their way home from church when a trailer lost its brakes, knocking her father off and running through Adanna’s leg. Adanna’s father was badly injured, and Adanna was left with a deformed limb. In the past two years, Adanna has had difficulties moving about and participating in school activities.

The Irede Foundation is raising 195,000 Naira to balance up the funds to make a prosthetic foot for Adanna and they need your help. So far, the foundation has raised N155,200 out of N350,000 and about 195,000 Naira is still needed. If 195 people donate just 1,000 Naira each, the remaining sum of 195,000 will be complete.

You can join Irede Foundation and help Adanna walk again by donating at least 1,000 Naira. Donate 1,000 here. If you want to donate more than a thousand Naira, you can do so here.

Let’s come together to make Adanna walk and smile again.
***
This post has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s Corporate Social Responsibility.
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Together, We Can Help Irede Foundation Provide 4-Year-Old Adanna with the Prosthetic Limb She Needs

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Thelma’s Experience of Being Intersex & Living in Nigeria is All the Inspiration You Need Today

Won Le Wa Ku! Nigerian Leaders Didn’t Get Elected To Be Stressed Out Like This

Dienye Diri: These Skills Will Help You Get into the Workforce Efficiently

Mfonobong Inyang: Online Learning or Home Schooling?
Advertisement
css.php