Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the 1st Black Woman to deliver UPenn's Commencement Address since 1978 | WATCH

BN TV Music

Ladipoe takes us Back to How it All Started for Him on Accelerate TV's "The Whole Truth" | WATCH

BN TV

Becky Unoarumhi is a Survivor & She's Telling it All on Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life" | WATCH

BN TV

Cake Lovers Get in Here! Sisi Jemimah is Teaching how to Make an Easy Vanilla Pound Cake

Beauty BN TV

Layefa's Mum Does her Makeup Tutorial Voiceover & It's So Amusing | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 16 of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Mini-Series is Gripping | WATCH on BN TV

BN TV Music

From "Lova Lova" to "All Over"... 2Baba Totally Nailed Tiwa Savage's Hit Tracks | WATCH

BN TV Scoop

Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina want their Conception Story to Be An Inspiration to Many | WATCH

BN TV Music

WATCH Sinach Deliver an Acoustic Rendition of "We Bow Down"

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Denis Asamoah & Jackie Aina Entertain us with the Couple Edition of "Would You Rather?" | Watch

BN TV

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the 1st Black Woman to deliver UPenn’s Commencement Address since 1978 | WATCH

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has become the first black woman in 42 years to deliver a Commencement Day speech at the University of Pennsylvania.

Introduced by the school’s president Amy Gutmann, Chimamanda became the first black woman to deliver the Ivy League school’s Commencement address since 1978, when then-US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Patricia Harris did so.

Chimamanda spoke virtually to the class of 2020, who chose her as their Commencement Day speaker, telling them about what strange times we live in.

These may be strange times – they certainly are for me – but I want to urge you to remember that there is so much to celebrate. You’ve done it. You’ve graduated. Congratulations.

The author will be speaking physically to the UPenn class of 2020 on May 22 and 23, 2021, as those dates have been confirmed as the 264th Commencement Day event.

Watch her give her speech below:

View this post on Instagram

Nigerian author and international speaker @chimamanda_adichie on Monday, became the first black woman to deliver University of Pennsylvania's Commencement address since 1978, when then-US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Patricia Harris did so 42 years ago. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the university held a virtual celebration on Monday, May 18, 2020 in line with previous schedule. Chimamanda who was introduced by the school’s president Amy Gutmann, congratulated the graduating class. "These may be strange times – they certainly are for me – but I want to urge you to remember that there is so much to celebrate. You've done it. You've graduated. Congratulations," she encouraged. The university confirmed on their website that the 264th Commencement Day event will now take place physically on May 22 & 23, 2021 and Chimamanda who was chosen by the graduating students as Commencement Day Speaker, will also physically address the Class of 2020 again, and fully deliver her commencement speech on that day. #BellaNaija bellanaija.com

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Together, We Can Help Irede Foundation Provide 4-Year-Old Adanna with the Prosthetic Limb She Needs

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Thelma’s Experience of Being Intersex & Living in Nigeria is All the Inspiration You Need Today

Won Le Wa Ku! Nigerian Leaders Didn’t Get Elected To Be Stressed Out Like This

Dienye Diri: These Skills Will Help You Get into the Workforce Efficiently

Mfonobong Inyang: Online Learning or Home Schooling?
Advertisement
css.php