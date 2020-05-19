Connect with us

Fans Surprised Ultimate Love Co-winner Rosie with a SUV for her Birthday | See her Reaction

Uche Jombo is Working on A Refreshing New Series "Dr Love" | See B.T.S Photos & Teaser

The Inimitable & Charismatic Sandra Oh is ELLE Canada's Latest Cover

Episode 16 of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Mini-Series is Gripping | WATCH on BN TV

Mercy Eke has Finally Fulfilled her Dream of Owning a Real Estate Company

Damilola Adegbite is FINE at 35! 🔥

25 Years - that's How Long Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has Been Around!

Charles Okpaleke is all About Making Good Movies in Guardian Life’s Latest Issue

Enjoy your Sunday by Watching this Classic Mount Zion Movie "Great Mistake 1, 2 & 3" | #BNMovieFeature

Diane Russet Sheds More Light on Eating Disorders with her Short Film "Anorexia" | Watch

The co-winner of the maiden edition of Ultimate Love reality Show, Rosemary Afuwape simply known as Rosie just celebrated her 35th birthday and it is one she won’t forget in a long time.

To make her day extra special, her fans known as the “Roknation” surprised her with a brand new Lexus SUV and her fiancé, Kachi was there to capture the priceless moment. Rosie who could not contain her excitement expressed her profound gratitude to her loyal fans and family.

Watch moments from her birthday below:

Photo Credit: @iam_kachiucheagwu

