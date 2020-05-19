Fans Surprised Ultimate Love Co-winner Rosie with a SUV for her Birthday | See her Reaction

The co-winner of the maiden edition of Ultimate Love reality Show, Rosemary Afuwape simply known as Rosie just celebrated her 35th birthday and it is one she won’t forget in a long time.

To make her day extra special, her fans known as the “Roknation” surprised her with a brand new Lexus SUV and her fiancé, Kachi was there to capture the priceless moment. Rosie who could not contain her excitement expressed her profound gratitude to her loyal fans and family.

Watch moments from her birthday below:

Photo Credit: @iam_kachiucheagwu