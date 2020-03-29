Rosie & Kachi are the very First Winners of “Ultimate Love” | Check out the Sweet Proposal

After two long months of keeping viewers glued to their TV screens, Rosie and Kachi have been crowned the “Ultimate Love” couple at the first-ever reality love show in Nigeria.

The duo of Kachi and Rosie (ROKSIE), and Iyke and Theresa (IYKERESA) were the last guests standing in the house before the ultimate winner was announced. The couple will be taking home the grand prize of five million naira in cash, a ten million naira traditional wedding and a dream home.

Although Rosie and Kachi did not have a good start at the beginning of the show as the former got heartbroken after her initial love interest, David chose another lady, but Kachi kept pushing till he won her love.

One of the highlights of the night was when Kachi asked Rosie to marry him and she gave a definite yes.

Watch the moment below:

Photo Credit: @ultimateloveng