Vwede & Kachi’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Totally Make Your Day!

Remember Vwede and Kachi? The lovebirds with a beautiful rooftop proposal? Well, they’re here again with another truckload of sweetness with their beautiful pre-wedding photos!

Their love was made possible by a mutual friend who played Cupid. Now, we can hear the merry sounds of wedding bells and we are overjoyed! The lovebirds came through in style with their cultural-themed pre-wedding photos making us gush over the love and beauty. We can’t get enough of the warmth and love evident in their photos and we bet you will love every bit as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Bride: @o_vwede

Groom: @kachiekwerike

Photography: @blawzstudios

Videography: @marvinadetayo

Makeup @royalglamartistry

Bride’s dress @nhayoomeeofficial

Fabric @cellaniq_georges

Set design @ivie_crafts

Gele @chygele

Beads @mjayaccessories

Blue and green dresses @lovelee_stitches