Weddings
Vwede & Kachi’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Totally Make Your Day!
Remember Vwede and Kachi? The lovebirds with a beautiful rooftop proposal? Well, they’re here again with another truckload of sweetness with their beautiful pre-wedding photos!
Their love was made possible by a mutual friend who played Cupid. Now, we can hear the merry sounds of wedding bells and we are overjoyed! The lovebirds came through in style with their cultural-themed pre-wedding photos making us gush over the love and beauty. We can’t get enough of the warmth and love evident in their photos and we bet you will love every bit as you scroll.
Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:
Credits
Bride: @o_vwede
Groom: @kachiekwerike
Photography: @blawzstudios
Videography: @marvinadetayo
Makeup @royalglamartistry
Bride’s dress @nhayoomeeofficial
Fabric @cellaniq_georges
Set design @ivie_crafts
Gele @chygele
Beads @mjayaccessories
Blue and green dresses @lovelee_stitches