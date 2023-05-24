Connect with us

Weddings

Vwede & Kachi’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Totally Make Your Day!

Weddings

From The Instagram Explore Page To The Aisle! It's #GarricksOnTheRock23

Weddings

Hop on The Fun Train This Weekend With All Our Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Feel The Joys Of Love With Rachael and Vincent’s Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

The #DJlovestory2023 is Proof That Love Always Wins!

Weddings

From an Audition to The DMs and Now, The Aisle! Here's How #MadeInTheAM2023 Began

Weddings

Six Years After Their Meet-cute, Adetoun and Segun are Taking The Forever Lane!

Weddings

It All Began With a Dance at a Mutual Friend's Wedding! Meet #TheDurus

Weddings

Spice Up Your Weekend With All The Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Tara & Fela Durotoye Celebrate 22 Years of Being Married and In Love

Weddings

Vwede & Kachi’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Totally Make Your Day!

Avatar photo

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Remember Vwede and Kachi? The lovebirds with a beautiful rooftop proposal? Well, they’re here again with another truckload of sweetness with their beautiful pre-wedding photos!

Their love was made possible by a mutual friend who played Cupid. Now, we can hear the merry sounds of wedding bells and we are overjoyed! The lovebirds came through in style with their cultural-themed pre-wedding photos making us gush over the love and beauty. We can’t get enough of the warmth and love evident in their photos and we bet you will love every bit as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Bride@o_vwede
Groom@kachiekwerike
Photography@blawzstudios
Videography@marvinadetayo
Makeup @royalglamartistry
Bride’s dress @nhayoomeeofficial
Fabric @cellaniq_georges
Set design @ivie_crafts
Gele @chygele
Beads @mjayaccessories
Blue and green dresses @lovelee_stitches

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Who Would You Trust With the Passwords to Your Bank Apps?

Why Do We Feel the Need to Move On to the Next Big Thing?

Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!
css.php