See How Your Faves Served Premium Couple Goals At The 9th AMVCA

The 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards saw a perfect marriage of elegance, style, and romance on the famed red carpet.

With their gorgeous outfits and beautiful smiles, some of our well-known celebrity couples stepped out in style and served up some serious couple goals on the red carpet.

See the photos below for our favourite couples moments.

Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo

Anu & Tobi Bakre

Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong

Blessing and Stan Nze

Toyosi & Etim Effiong

Toolz & Tunde Demuren

Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi

Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu

Scarlet & Temi Gomez

Bambam & Teddy A