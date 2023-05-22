Sweet Spot
See How Your Faves Served Premium Couple Goals At The 9th AMVCA
The 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards saw a perfect marriage of elegance, style, and romance on the famed red carpet.
With their gorgeous outfits and beautiful smiles, some of our well-known celebrity couples stepped out in style and served up some serious couple goals on the red carpet.
See the photos below for our favourite couples moments.
Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo
Anu & Tobi Bakre
Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong
Blessing and Stan Nze
Toyosi & Etim Effiong
Toolz & Tunde Demuren
Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi
Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu
Scarlet & Temi Gomez
Bambam & Teddy A
