See How Your Faves Served Premium Couple Goals At The 9th AMVCA

Sweet Spot

Published

24 mins ago

 on

The 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards saw a perfect marriage of elegance, style, and romance on the famed red carpet.

With their gorgeous outfits and beautiful smiles, some of our well-known celebrity couples stepped out in style and served up some serious couple goals on the red carpet.

See the photos below for our favourite couples moments.

Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Anu & Tobi Bakre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @anu.bakre

Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Blessing and Stan Nze 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Toyosi & Etim Effiong 

Toolz & Tunde Demuren

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunde Demuren (@captdemuren)

Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tola Odunsi (@tolaodunsi)

Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji)

Scarlet & Temi Gomez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs Scarlet Gomes (@thescarletgomez)

Bambam & Teddy A 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALPHA (@iamteddya)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

