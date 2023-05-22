Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities Celebrate Hilda Baci after a Remarkable 100-Hour Cook-A-Thon

Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities congratulate and celebrate Hilda Baci’s extraordinary achievement for her attempt at setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Hilda Baci successfully completed a remarkable cook-a-thon, showcasing her culinary prowess and determination by cooking for an impressive 100 consecutive hours. Hilda’s remarkable achievement has captivated their attention, and they are honoured to stand behind her as she represents Nigeria on the global stage.

At Victoria Crest Homes, their mission has always been to make luxury living affordable by providing comfort and elegant shelter to passionate individuals. They believe that even the simplest of dreams deserve to be fulfilled. Inspired by Hilda’s dedication and passion, they have contributed N5 million to her record-breaking cook-a-thon. They recognise the significance of her achievement and demonstrate their unwavering support for her extraordinary feat.

Speaking on the need to celebrate Hilda Baci, the CEO of Victoria Crest Homes, Ichechi Okonkwo, disclosed that after being able to do the unusual, cooking for 100 hours, the company deems it fit to be a part of her success as this further aligns with their core values of always being attached to success.

Hilda has made not just the female gender proud, but she has again given Nigeria as a country a positive review.

Citadel Utilities, a subsidiary of Nedcomoaks Group and one of the leading providers of sustainable energy solutions, has also stepped forward to support Hilda’s entrepreneurial endeavours. In recognition of her outstanding accomplishment, Citadel Utilities is generously providing Hilda’s restaurant business with a 10KVA premium solar system worth 7.5 million naira. This contribution is to exemplify their commitment to empowering individuals and businesses with innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions.

Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities share a common vision of building a better, more comfortable world for Nigerians. They strive to push boundaries, exceed expectations, and support extraordinary achievements within our community. By combining their resources and expertise, they aim to make a positive impact and inspire others to dream big and achieve their goals.

Hilda’s success in setting a new world record serves as a testament to the power of determination and resilience. They are proud to witness her accomplishments and see her bring pride to our nation. Her journey embodies the essence of our collective belief that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

They also extend their heartfelt congratulations to Hilda Baci on her incredible achievement. They are privileged to be a part of her journey and will continue to support her as she paves the way for future generations. Together, Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda’s record-breaking cook-a-thon and salute her as an inspiration to all.

For inquiries or further information, please feel free to contact: Amaka at 09063000036 or Jennifer at 08099966114. You can also stay connected with them on Instagram by following @victoriacresthomes.

