Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Glitz and Glamour as the Institute of Directors Nigeria Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in Grand Style

Events News Promotions

The 'Fun Booth': The TECNO booth was a Favourite at AMVCA African Day

Events Movies & TV News

Tobi Bakre, Osas Ighodaro, “Anikulapo”, “Brotherhood” Win Big At The 9th AMVCAs | Full List

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood

Your Exclusive Glimpse of How Top Celebrities Showed Up to #AMVCA9 Tonight!

Events Promotions

From stunning Outfits to amazing Energy, The Zagg-Inspired Collection kept eyes focused on the AMVCA Runway Show!

Beauty Events Style

Red Carpet Style Guide: What To Wear To The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night

Events Style

Teniola Aladese Was Absolutely Flawless In Custom Ejiro Amos Tafiri At The #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

Events Movies & TV

Check Out the Red Carpet Looks From the 2023 AMVCA Nominees Gala

Events Style

Get Ready For the BellaNaija Cocktails & Conversations II at the Africa Soft Power Summit | May 26th, 2023

Events

How the Stars Showed Up For #AMVCA9 Cultural Day

Events

Glitz and Glamour as the Institute of Directors Nigeria Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in Grand Style

Avatar photo

Published

44 mins ago

 on

It was an evening of fun, glamour, reunion and celebrations a few days ago as the Institute of Directors Nigeria marked its forty years of existence, with the Anniversary theme – “Celebrating Forty Years of Visionary Leadership and Corporate Governance’’.

The event which was held on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, V.I Lagos, was graced by respected personalities such as one-time President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan GCFR as the Chairman of Occasion, and the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the
Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat as Guest of Honour.

The Gala also hosted an audience of reputable men and women, eminent personalities, captains of industry, business tycoons, both in the private and public sectors, leaders, and change agents. Also in attendance were the Institute’s founding fathers, members, partners, stakeholders and well-wishers, who have been supporting the Institute relentlessly through the years.

Speaking at the event, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, Dr Ije Jidenma F.IoD, reassured the public that the institute would continue to expand its local and international partnerships to expand the frontiers of best practices in corporate governance.

In her words, I am proud to announce that IoD Nigeria is 40 years and we are here to celebrate 40 years of mission accomplished; 40 years of success in corporate governance championship, 40 years of leadership in directors’ professional membership.

We are also celebrating 40 years of competence, integrity and enterprise and 40 years of promoting corporate sustainability and Nigeria’s economic development through directors’ capacity development. Today, IoD Nigeria has achieved a profound impact through its commitment to continued professional education and sharpening of skills of directors, promoting the entrenchment of good corporate governance in workplaces. As we celebrate IoD Nigeria’s 40th anniversary today and all through the year, be assured of the continuity of the institute’s mission and vision, even when those of us here are no longer on the scene,

The event was indeed a beautiful and colourful one, and these photos say it all.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php