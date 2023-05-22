Glitz and Glamour as the Institute of Directors Nigeria Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in Grand Style

It was an evening of fun, glamour, reunion and celebrations a few days ago as the Institute of Directors Nigeria marked its forty years of existence, with the Anniversary theme – “Celebrating Forty Years of Visionary Leadership and Corporate Governance’’.

The event which was held on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, V.I Lagos, was graced by respected personalities such as one-time President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan GCFR as the Chairman of Occasion, and the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the

Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat as Guest of Honour.

The Gala also hosted an audience of reputable men and women, eminent personalities, captains of industry, business tycoons, both in the private and public sectors, leaders, and change agents. Also in attendance were the Institute’s founding fathers, members, partners, stakeholders and well-wishers, who have been supporting the Institute relentlessly through the years.

Speaking at the event, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, Dr Ije Jidenma F.IoD, reassured the public that the institute would continue to expand its local and international partnerships to expand the frontiers of best practices in corporate governance.

In her words, I am proud to announce that IoD Nigeria is 40 years and we are here to celebrate 40 years of mission accomplished; 40 years of success in corporate governance championship, 40 years of leadership in directors’ professional membership. We are also celebrating 40 years of competence, integrity and enterprise and 40 years of promoting corporate sustainability and Nigeria’s economic development through directors’ capacity development. Today, IoD Nigeria has achieved a profound impact through its commitment to continued professional education and sharpening of skills of directors, promoting the entrenchment of good corporate governance in workplaces. As we celebrate IoD Nigeria’s 40th anniversary today and all through the year, be assured of the continuity of the institute’s mission and vision, even when those of us here are no longer on the scene,

The event was indeed a beautiful and colourful one, and these photos say it all.

